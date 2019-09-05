WINCHESTER — No one was injured in a hail of gunfire early Wednesday morning that struck a house in the 200 block of Alpine Meadow Road and a vehicle in the driveway.
The shooting was reported to police at 5:05 a.m.
Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the bullets were fired from a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol. On Wednesday afternoon, two bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the home and two more in a wall by the door. Glass from the storm door attached to the front door had been shattered by the bullets.
The homeowner told police he was wakened by the gunfire and saw a dark-colored sedan speed away, Covert said. The shooter is believed to have exited the vehicle before opening fire. Covert said investigators have a suspect and are withholding a description of the getaway car until the suspect is questioned.
The home is located off Senseny Road. No one answered the door on Wednesday afternoon. Residents say the neighborhood is typically quiet, so they were unnerved to hear at least six rapid-fire shots.
Neighbor Frank Festa said he saw 13 shell casings spread in an approximately 25-yard area on the street, from the house to a nearby mailbox, shortly after the shooting. Festa said the car in the driveway was hit in the rear, driver’s side tire and driver’s side rear fender.
As he prepared his 6-year-old daughter for soccer practice, Festa, a father of three young children who moved to the neighborhood in 2016, said the shooting was disconcerting. He said many residents have young children, including the house that was hit by gunfire.
“The whole neighborhood is kids,” he said.
Covert said investigators are trying to determine the motive for the shooting and are analyzing surveillance video from neighbors. He said the Alpine Meadow Road shooting is believed to be unrelated to shots that were fired in the 500 block of Woodrow Road about 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. In the Woodrow Road shooting, Covert said three 5.7 mm shell casings fired from a semi-automatic pistol were found on the road, but nothing appeared to have been hit. Woodrow Road is located off Channing Drive in the Senseny Road area. It’s about 2 miles from Alpine Meadow Road.
