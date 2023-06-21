Frederick County Planning Commission Chairman John Jewell defeated fellow planner Mollie Brannon in Tuesday's Republican primary to select the GOP nominee for the Board of Supervisors' Back Creek District race.
"I want to thank the residents of the Back Creek District for the Republican nomination to represent you on the Board of Supervisors. I am grateful," said Jewell Wednesday afternoon.
He received 951 votes (57.99%) to Brannon's 689 (42.01%), according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Brannon campaigned on conservative priorities such as "minimizing local regulations and government overreach," according to a campaign flier, as well as working to reduce business taxes in the county to encourage small business investment.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Jewell raised $13,575 compared to Brannon's $8,137.
Jewell, who worked on Capitol Hill for almost 40 years, retired in 2019 as the assistant sergeant of arms and chief information officer at the U.S. Senate.
Issues central to his campaign include transportation, agriculture, small businesses, the district's youth, and the relationship between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board. He described himself as a "common sense conservative Republican leader" in a campaign flier.
A campaign flier for Brannon characterized her as "the principled conservative grounded in truth."
"I want to get back to civility and common sense on the Board of Supervisors," Jewell said.
Four seats on the Board of Supervisors will be on the ballot on Nov. 7 in the following magisterial districts — Opequon, Gainesboro, the at-large position of chairman and Back Creek.
Jewell will face opposition from Frederick First independent candidate Greg Unger in the general election. Unger formerly served on the Planning Commission for 18 years, according to a candidate biography on the Frederick First website.
