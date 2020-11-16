WINCHESTER — A man accused of dealing heroin that caused a fatal overdose and a driver accused of leading police on a chase at over 120 mph were among 40 people indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Nov. 5.
The overdose death occurred on Jan. 12, according to a criminal complaint written by state police Special Agent Matthew E. Jones, who is a member of the Northern Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force. He didn't identify the victim, but said phone and text messages showed the victim bought the heroin from Tarrin Terrell Hines.
After the death, Jones said Hines was contacted and agreed to sell three grams of heroin for $400. After being arrested, "Hines admitted to selling heroin to the victim of the overdose." Hines, 35, of the 300 block of Lyndhurst Street in Baltimore, was charged with the third of subsequent offense of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
The chase began on Valley Mill Road on March 18, according to a criminal complaint. An officer wrote that he tried to stop driver John Matthew Jenkins who was wanted on drug and theft charges. He said Jenkins fled and nearly struck two vehicles, including a county Sheriff's Office cruiser. Jenkins ran a red light and drove over 120 mph on Interstate 81, passing cars in the grassy median and nearly losing control of his vehicle, according to the complaint. The chase was terminated due to the danger, the officer wrote. Jenkins, 36, of the 100 block of Sheets Lane in Boyce, was arrested on April 4 and charged with eluding police, cocaine and heroin possession on April 3, breaking and entering and grand larceny on March 11.
Also indicted were:
- Christina Lee Campbell, 38, of the 100 block of Columbia Circle in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Nov. 6, 2019.
- Ke'von Nig'uel Doleman, 21, of the 1100 block of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in Frederick County, accused of making a false statement on a firearms consent form on Jan. 5.
- Allana Therese Drexler, 33, of the 3000 block of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of marijuana manufacturing on Sept. 2, 2019.
- Edward Lee Fairman, 44, of the first block of Frost Drive in Romney, West Virginia, accused of possession of heroin and possession of a firearm while in possession of heroin on Jan. 22.
- Shannon Nicole Gilbert, 30, of the 100 block of Green Park Court in Frederick County, accused of failure to appear in court on Oct. 27.
- Julie Corbin Hall, 61, of the 600 block of State Circle in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of forging a public record on May 5, 2019.
- Nicholas Daniel Hallack, 36, of the 500 block of Hopps Hill Court in Strasburg, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 28.
- Brian Joseph Haley, 40, of the 200 block of Forest Lake Drive in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petty larceny on April 1.
- Kenneth Bradley Halsey, 21, of the 8700 block of Trinity Lane in Warrenton, accused of marijuana possession on Oct. 16, 2019.
- Jayme Lynn Huntsberry, 40, of the 200 block of Gun Barrel Lane in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on March 8 and March 20.
- John Matthew Jenkins, 36, of the 100 block of Sheets Lane in Boyce, accused of breaking and entering and grand larceny on March 11, eluding police on March 18 and cocaine and heroin possession on April 3.
- Victor Manuel Jimenez Carrasco, 37, of the 1400 block of Columbia NW in Washington, D.C., accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 14.
- Irene Jean Jones, 22, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of embezzlement on May 14.
- Daniel Alfred Levasseur, 64 and homeless, accused of shoplifting on Aug. 29.
- Peter Franklin Lewis, 39, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 9.
- Todd Lynn Lewis, 42, of the 200 block of Broad Avenue in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of meth on Oct. 19, 2019.
- Timothy Ray Lindamood, 37, of the 200 block of Douglas Drive in Charles Town, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession on April 13.
- Gregory Scott Margettes, 44, of the 100 block of Donna Circle in Frederick County, accused of heroin possession on April 13.
- Kayla Rae McCandless, 28, of the 300 block of Chipmonk Way in Great Cacapon, West Virginia, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 13 and possession of Etizolam (an anti-depressant) on Nov. 3.
- Roxanne Samantha McManamay, 39, of the 200 block of Cosmos Lane in Augusta, West Virginia, accused of grand larceny on March 21 and April 30.
- Carrie Lynne Mitchell, 28, of the 100 block of Fox Court in Frederick County, accused of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on July 8.
- Kim Marie Orndorff, 54, of the 4900 block of Middle Road in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on May 23 and May 26.
- Christopher Charles Poole, 42, of the 200 block of Stony Hill Road in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine distribution on Sept. 19, 2019 and the second or subsequent offense of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute on April 27.
- Paul Norman Poulin, 34, of the 800 block of Enfield Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 29.
- Santana Undrea Retamoza, 28, of the first block of Jigsaw Place in Winchester, accused of possession of methylphenidate (Ritalin), on Dec. 29, 2017.
- Bryan Samuel Romero, 27, of the 100 block of Smith Drive in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Feb. 29.
- Wayne Garland Scott, 42, of the 200 block of East Spencer Street in Culpeper, accused of cocaine possession on March 11.
- Joshua Dale Shaffer, 30, of the 4400 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Clear Brook, accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 26.
- Amanda Grey Shifflett, 29, of the 100 block of Smith Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Feb. 29.
- David James Small, 39, of the 2200 block of Paw Paw Road in Paw Paw, West Virginia, accused of cocaine and fentanyl possession on Oct. 29, 2019.
- Noah William Smith, 20, of the 200 block of Laurel Hill Drive in Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine possession on Dec. 7, 2018.
- Earl Austin Spriggs III, 49, of the first block of Crestview Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of the third offense of driving under the influence on June 29.
- Lucas Andrew Stotler, 29, of the 800 block of Apple Pie Ridge in Frederick County, accused of marijuana and methadone possession on Feb. 23.
- Crystal Kaylene Warren, 27, of the 100 block of Herman Lewis Lane in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on Jan. 26.
- Blake Douglas Weirick, 36, of the first block of Elestial Way in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 15.
- Bradley Jason Welsh, 38, of the 100 block of Rogers Mill Road in Strasburg, accused of two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance and a single count of reckless driving on July 12.
- Brittany Elise Whetstone, 29, of the 100 block of Lilac Lane in Frederick County, accused of motor vehicle theft and grand larceny on March 26, methamphetamine possession on March 27, and motor vehicle theft on April 26.
- Vaughan Thomas Zimmerman, 31, of the 17000 block of Stone Valley Drive in Hagerstown, Maryland, accused of cocaine possession on May 11, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.