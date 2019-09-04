WINCHESTER — Smart911 is now available in Frederick County.
The free service enables people to create a Safety Profile for themselves or their households at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 app, including any information they want 911 dispatchers and first responders to have in the event of an emergency, such as medical conditions or physical descriptions of family members, even the number of pets in a home.
When someone with a Safety Profile calls 911, this information is automatically displayed to dispatchers.
“Smart911 saves critical time in an emergency and has proven to save lives nationwide,” LeeAnna Pyles, Frederick County’s director of public safety communications, said in a news release. “The additional information provided in a Smart911 Safety Profile enables us to know exactly where we are going and who we are looking for in a house fire or at the scene of a vehicle accident. Those details can help us respond faster and more efficiently.”
Smart911 is available in 40 states and more than 1,500 municipalities across the country. It became available in Frederick County in late August. The service has been credited with positively impacting outcomes in emergency situations nationwide, such as helping find a missing girl whose photo and physical description were immediately available to emergency responders via a Smart911 profile.
With Smart911, people can link their home and work addresses to their mobile phones, which can be provided to first responders for a more rapid, detailed response, the release states. Additional information, such as vehicle descriptions and emergency contacts, also can be included. It’s up to people to decide what information they want to share on their profile.
“The benefits of this information on a 911 call from a cellphone are immeasurable,” Pyles said in the release. “Mobile phones do not provide an address to the 911 call taker. These emergency situations are often the worst of a person’s life, and the Safety Profile can speak for you when you might be unable.”
The Safety Profile travels with people to towns and counties across the country that support Smart911.
The Smart911 app is available on the Apple Store or Google Play.
