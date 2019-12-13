WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday night to amend county code to make small telecommunications towers a by-right use.
Previously, all commercial telecommunication towers required a conditional-use permit (CUP). The change enables telecommunications towers to be a by-right use, if they are no more than 50 feet in height from the ground. Towers in excess of 50 feet will require a CUP.
The change aims to improve internet service in the county and to comply with recent changes to state code.
After amending the code, the board, at the request of Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, directed staff to work on drafting another amendment that would allow 100-foot telecommunications towers as a by-right use in areas of the county west of Interstate 81.
McCarthy said many residents in the Gainesboro and Back Creek districts have complained about the quality of their current broadband service and that 50-foot towers may not be tall enough to provide good service, especially in areas with mountains and trees.
“It’s a distinct disadvantage to the citizens that live in those areas,” McCarthy said. “So we have a real problem that needs to be addressed. It’s a real important issue.”
Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, who also has heard from constituents about internet issues, made a motion that was unanimously approved to direct staff to study ways to improve internet service in the Stonewall District.
In other business, the supervisors:
Unanimously approved an amendment to change aspects of the county’s zoning ordinance dealing with landscaping, buffer and screening; off-street parking, and requirements for certain uses. Most of the changes fix inconsistencies with other sections of the code. One change prevents facilities for tractor-trailer parking next to residential uses. Another change deals with special event facilities, which previously required a building permit. The change enables a county building official to decide if the facility needs a permit or if it is exempt.
Wednesday night’s meeting marked the final meeting for Back Creek District Supervisor Gary Lofton, who did not seek re-election in November. Earlier in the year, he lost the Republican nomination to run for the chairman-at-large seat. Lofton has served on the board since 2008 and is currently vice chairman.
All of the supervisors thanked Lofton for his service and wished him the best in the future. Since Chairman Charles DeHaven was absent from the meeting, Lofton presided as chairman.
“I know you had wanted to be a chairman and I think you did a fine job tonight, so I’m glad you got to go out doing what you always wanted to do,” McCarthy said. “As a newer supervisor on this board, I appreciate so much your willingness to always be accessible to the other supervisors. Our jobs, we can’t do them in a vacuum. It’s so important that we work together.”
Lofton said he was “truly blessed” to serve the residents of Frederick County and that it was his “extreme pleasure and honor” to work with the other board members, who he called “upstanding, hardworking individuals.” He said the board meetings had “good, honest debate.”
“We don’t always agree, but I really appreciated the fact that we could agree to disagree,” Lofton said. “None of us took it to heart, we just understood the stand you took is different from the stand I took.”
On Jan. 1, the Back Creek District seat will be filled by Shawn Graber, who was elected on Nov. 5.
