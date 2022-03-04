WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man faces up to year in jail for viewing child pornography.
In a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court on Friday, Andres Alexis Montoya Felix pleaded guilty to child pornography possession. A charge of the second or subsequent offense of possession was dismissed as part of the agreement.
The deal caps Montoya Felix's sentence at the midpoint of state sentencing guideline recommendations, according to the agreement. The guidelines haven't been calculated, but defense attorney Thomas Lemuel Fox said in an interview that his 24-year-old client, who has no prior criminal record, faces a maximum of a year in jail. In addition, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
The investigation began after the viewing of an online image of a nude 12- or 13-year-old girl on Dec. 10, 2020, triggered a computer algorithm alert to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which notified local authorities. They searched Montoya Felix's home in the 100 block of Hites Court on Jan. 5, 2021.
Marie E. Acosta, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, said in an interview that Montoya Felix initially denied viewing child pornography, but later confessed. A search of his phone revealed two images of underage girls. One image involved a sex act. Montoya Felix is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.