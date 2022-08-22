WINCHESTER — A 30-year-old Frederick County man has been arrested and charged with Thursday's armed robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive.
According to a Sheriff's Office press release, Ethan Smith's father contacted authorities because he believed his son many have been involved in the robbery.
"Based on information provided, Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the family's home and executed a search warrant, where evidence believed to be related to this crime was obtained and secured," the release states.
Smith, of Fromans Road, was brought the the county Sheriff's Office on Sunday. He is facing charges of robbery, entering a bank with intent to rob, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, grand larceny and brandishing a firearm. As of Monday afternoon, he remained incarcerated at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention on Fort Collier Road in Frederick County.
The robbery occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday when a white, approximately 6-foot-tall man of average build entered the bank off Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in the county. He was wearing a mask and gloves, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to authorities. He also was wearing a red, long-sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern, gray cargo shorts and black New Balance tennis shoes.
Police reported that the robbery suspect left the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash in a large, white trash bag and headed toward the Round Hill Road area. He was last seen traveling westbound on Round High Road at a high rate of speed in a small-sized gray SUV with no state license plates.
Evidence collected in connection with the robbery includes the vehicle, police said.
According to online information, Smith operated a paintball business on Berryville Avenue in Winchester about a decade ago.
