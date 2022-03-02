GORE — The family of William Lee Kittle said he died doing something he loved.
Kittle was doing upkeep on the driveway of the property he rented in the 700 block of Pinetop Road when the small tractor he was riding overturned. The 67-year-old Kittle, who retired in 2019, enjoyed doing work around the property when not repairing lawnmowers, tractors and weed cutters, which he then sold at yard sales, his family said.
Kittle was found under the tractor on Tuesday evening and pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. He said what caused the tractor to overturn is under investigation.
Kimberley Herndon, Kittle's daughter, said her father bought the Ford 1100 compact tractor on Monday. He had a problem getting it to run, but he was able to repair it and was excited about using it around the property. Pinetop Road is located near the West Virginia border off Carpers Pike (Va. 259).
The 13-horsepower tractor weighs between 1,200 and 1,300 pounds and is about five feet tall. Herndon said Kittle was smoothing ruts in the long, sloping driveway when the tractor overturned on its side.
Kailey Herndon, Kittle's granddaughter, said she became concerned when it grew dark and her grandfather didn't return from his work. She went looking for him and found him around 6:30 p.m. pinned underneath the tractor. The family is waiting on results of an autopsy to see if Kittle's death may have been related to a medical condition. He had diabetes and heart disease.
Kittle's family said he had a tremendous work ethic and went to work even when sick. After retiring he often did property upkeep or oversaw the yard sales.
Herndon described her father as loving and generous. For example, he bought cars for his two granddaughters.
"His door was always open," she said. "If you ever needed anything, he was there for you."
Kittle grew up in Elkins, West Virginia, and moved to Berryville, where he worked for about 20 years at an apple orchard. His duties included driving a truck and operating a tractor.
He later moved to Gore and spent about 15 years working as a dump truck driver in Purcellville before retiring. Kimberly Herndon recalled her father rising at 3 a.m. to get ready for work, but always making sure he took care of his wife, Jill, who had contracted cancer and died in 2018. The Kittles were married for about 30 years.
Herndon said her father will be greatly missed, particularly by his granddaughters, with whom he spent more time after his retirement. "His grandkids became his world," she said.
