WINCHESTER — With DNA, incriminating texts and a witness among the evidence against him, a Frederick County man entered a plea bargain for physically and sexually assaulting a woman last year.
In an agreement on Thursday in Frederick Circuit Court, Michael Scott Behnken pleaded no contest to malicious wounding and misdemeanor sexual battery. No contest pleas are considered a conviction by the courts. A defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes there’s enough evidence for conviction.
Behnken, 56, was originally charged with rape and sodomy. He was sentenced to 16 years with 11 years and five months suspended. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of two years, four months, a midpoint of four years, five months, and a maximum of six years, one month.
Behnken assaulted a 20-year-old woman on June 18, 2020, in his home on Millwood Pike. She said she passed out after drinking with Behnken and awoke to find him performing oral sex on her.
“She was mentally incapacitated and physically helpless,” Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Brian M. Madden.
Enloe said the victim supported the agreement, believing it was a “just and appropriate outcome.”
Police were called to the home on June 21 over a confrontation the victim and her mother had with Benkhen. The victim, who sustained bruised ribs and had marks on her neck, told police Behnken admitted to the oral sex, but denied having intercourse with her. However, his DNA was found on her shorts, according to court documents.
Other evidence against Behnken included a neighbor who witnessed the sex and texts from Behnken to the victim in which he apologized. “Wish it never happened because you are my friend,” said one text.
Upon release, Behnken will be on five years of supervised probation during which he cannot have contact with the victim. He must register as a sex offender for life.
