WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man will serve up to three years for child pornography possession.
In a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday, David Franklin Swindells, 72, was sentenced to 23 years with 20 years suspended. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and nine counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of one year, nine months, a midpoint of two years, 10 months, and a maximum of 10 years, eight months.
The sentence stemmed from an investigation that began on March 24, 2020, and was triggered by an algorithm reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to local and state police. The investigation traced an uploaded file of a nude 7- or 8-year-old girl to an IP address assigned to Swindells' home in the 100 block of Lauck Drive.
Police searched the home on April 10 of last year, with Swindells' computer, phone and other electronics seized. He was arrested on July 12 of last year. Marie E. Acosta, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, said on Thursday that Swindells' cooperation with authorities during and after the search of his home factored into his sentence.
When released, Swindells will be on four years of supervised probation during which he can have no unsupervised contact with minors. He's also required to register as a sex offender for life.
