WINCHESTER — High-speed internet access may soon be available to all Frederick County residents.
On Wednesday night, the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to move forward with a regional broadband project with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband Partners LLC. The project aims to provide high-speed internet to more than 7,000 locations in the county without access, most in the Back Creek, Gainesboro, and Stonewall districts.
Before the board’s vote, All Points CEO Jimmy Carr talked about the regional initiative and asked for the county to join with others in applying for a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. He called the initiative “a very exciting and ambitious agenda to finally bridge the digital divide.”
Joining with All Points in applying for the grant are the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), Dominion Energy and various localities in the region.
“This is a utility you have to have,” Carr said about high-speed internet. “Our approach to solving this problem is to do it once, to do it right and to make sure everyone is included.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of homes and businesses having high-speed internet.
In July, Frederick County entered into a study period for the regional initiative. Its portion involves All Points installing 460 miles of fiber optic cable and related infrastructure to allow high-speed internet providers to reach homes not served. The service would provide up to 10 gigabits per second. County residents who want to connect to fiber-optic cables would pay a one-time $199 installation fee. After that, households would pay a monthly fee for broadband service, ranging from $59.99 to $109.999.
According to Carr, the cost to expand broadband in Frederick County would be $40.7 million. All Points would be responsible for $20.5 million. If the VATI grant is approved, an estimated $11.5 million is expected in state funding. The county’s contribution would be about $8.65 million.
He told the supervisors the county won’t spend any money unless the VATI grant is approved. The VATI awards will be announced in December.
Clear Brook resident Tim Bonds, who spoke before the board’s vote, said he needs reliable internet access and has relied on a hot spot to get service. He said many other Clear Brook residents need broadband, especially students who use internet for online schoolwork.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for a sawmill/planing mill on a 2-acre property at 161 Woodchuck Lane in the Back Creek District. The property has a 9,100-square-foot enclosed structure where all milling activities will occur. Any outdoor storage must be screened. Deliveries must occur from Round Hill Road. The CUP limits the hours of operation to 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members David Stegmaier, Doug McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber.
