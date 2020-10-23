WINCHESTER — Frederick County is considering an ordinance amendment to allow backyard chickens in residential areas following a request from Opequon District resident Sherry Riley to permit chickens in the Residential Performance (RP) zoning district.
In 2017 Riley made a similar request, accompanied by a petition, that failed.
Currently, keeping chickens is only allowed in the county’s Rural Areas (RA) zoning district.
Since then, the towns of Berryville and Boyce in Clarke County have changed their ordinances to allow backyard chickens on residential properties. The city of Winchester, which allows raising chickens on properties that are 2 acres or more, is exploring the possibility of expanding chicken ownership to properties under 2 acres.
The county’s proposed ordinance amendment would allow single-family detached lots 15,000 square feet or greater to have up to six chickens by-right. Rooster, guinea fowl, turkeys and peacocks would be prohibited. The amendment would also apply to lots 15,000 square feet or greater in the R4 (Residential Planned Community) and R5 (Residential Recreational Community) zoning districts, as they follow the RP district “allowed uses” list.
Single-family attached lots (townhomes or duplexes), multi-family buildings and lots less than 15,000 square feet would be prohibited from keeping chickens.
County Planner Tyler Klein said at Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting the matter was discussed by the Development Review and Regulations Committee on Sept. 24. The committee generally supported a minimum lot size of 15,000 square feet and stated that the use was intended for hobbyist/personal use only for eggs and not for commercial sale of eggs or meat. The committee also supported the proposed supplemental use regulations for enclosures, storage of chicken feed, disposal of waste, screening from neighbors/roadways and requiring a formal application process for residents who want to raise chickens.
Klein said the proposed ordinance would not override any homeowners association rules.
Planning Commission Chairman Kevin Kenney said the issue of backyard chickens tends to be divisive.
“I’m trying to wrap my brain about it,” Kenney said. “I was trying to glean a little bit from the [Winchester] City Planning Commission and see where they were headed, but they tabled it. They took it off their agenda yesterday. So I think they may be playing a game of chicken with us.”
Commission member Roger Thomas said those who oppose backyard chickens in residential areas tend to be more passionate than those who support backyard chickens.
“The people I’ve talked to that are against it are vehemently against it,” Thomas said. “The people that are in favor of it are kind of like, ‘Well, yeah I guess it’s OK.’ I didn’t run into anybody that said, ‘Yeah, we really want it.’ But I’ve run into many people who have said, ‘No way, we don’t want this at all.’”
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors for discussion at a later meeting. Klein told The Star that public hearings would have to be held by both the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors before any action is taken on the proposed amendment.
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously recommended adding 13 parcels totaling 171 acres to the Sewer Water Service Area (SWSA), which establishes boundaries for water and sewer service in the county. These properties are designated in the 2035 Comprehensive Plan for future mixed-use industrial/office and industrial land uses. The parcels are located west and adjacent to Interstate 81, south of Hopewell Road. They are in the Stonewall Magisterial District.
In a separate motion, the commission recommended altering the boundaries of the SWSA in the northeast area of the county. The adjustment would remove 681.97-acres from the SWSA in an area located east of Martinsburg Pike and north and south of Brucetown Road.
The recommended boundary adjustment also adds 1,017.40 acres to the SWSA in three locations:
West of I- 81, south of the West Virginia line, north and south of Rest Church Road;
East of I- 81, south of the West Virginia line, east of Woodside Road, north and south of Grace Church Road
West and adjacent to I-81 south of Hopewell Road.
These areas are located in the Stonewall Magisterial District. This SWSA boundary adjustment proposes an overall net increase of 335.43 acres.
The Board of Supervisors will vote on adjusting the SWSA on Oct. 28.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Kevin Kenney and commission members John Jewell, Rhodes Marston, Paige Manuel, William Cline, Gary Oates, Roger Thomas, Robert Molden, Alan Morrison, Charles Triplett, Kay Dawson and Christopher Mohn.
