With Frederick County's Office of Elections anticipated move to 343 Sunnyside Plaza Drive, the facility been designated as the county's new central absentee precinct and early in-person voting location.
The new location will be operational for early voting for the Nov. 7 general election, according to a county memorandum.
In December, the supervisors decided the vacant space in the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center would be best utilized by the Office of Elections.
County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske previously said the move would provide his office more room to operate and be more convenient for voters than the current location at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in downtown Winchester. On Tuesday, he said the office should be relocated in the next month or so.
The county acquired Sunnyside Plaza, located within the Stonewall Magisterial District north of Winchester, for $2.1 million in 2019 for additional office space.
When the supervisors on June 14 unanimously designated Sunnyside Plaza as the location for early in-person and absentee voting, Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) asked County Attorney Roderick Williams if it would be possible for county voters to just vote on Election Day.
"Is it a requirement that we have early voting, or are we allowed to just do voting on the day of elections? Are we allowed, as a locality, to separate away from other jurisdictions within the Commonwealth?" Graber asked.
Williams explained "state law requires early voting for the full 45 days" prior to Election Day.
"And to be clear, this ordinance is not really about early voting," he said. "We have to have a central absentee precinct. If early voting was hypothetically done away with, that doesn't change what this ordinance does."
