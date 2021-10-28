WINCHESTER — The Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association has awarded the Frederick County government and Assistant Planning Director John Bishop for their efforts in making the Crossover Boulevard project a reality.
Crossover Boulevard, which opened to the public on Sept. 10, is a four-lane roadway that takes drivers over Interstate 81, from Tevis Street in Winchester to Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County. The road is designed to ease traffic congestion and prepare for future development.
The APA last week announced Frederick County as the winner of the Commonwealth Connectors Award and Bishop as the Outstanding Service Award recipient.
The Commonwealth Connectors Award is presented to transportation planning efforts around the Commonwealth that demonstrate innovative and exceptional ways to meet the diversity of modern-day transportation needs. The Outstanding Service Award is presented to individuals who are great practitioners and advocates of exceptional planning in Virginia.
“We are really excited about how well-received the project has been,” Bishop told The Star. “Of course, it’s nice to get recognition, but there were so many people involved in the project who were instrumental in getting it through. But I won’t pretend it’s not nice to receive that recognition. It was unexpected and I’m very humbled and gratified by it.”
During Tuesday night’s Transportation Forum, several county officials praised Bishop’s efforts in advancing the Crossover Boulevard project.
Bishop assisted with securing VDOT Revenue Sharing funds and a private developer match, totaling $22.3 million, for the road’s construction. He was the project administrator and contributed to the final design, which opens up 150 acres for commercial and residential development while facilitating the efficient movement of traffic across I-81.
An APA news release states, “Bishop’s contributions as the transportation planner for Frederick County for the last year and a half exemplifies an innovative approach to try and materialize difficult projects in a competitive funding environment.
Bishop’s leadership throughout the Crossover Boulevard project contributed to its overall success.”
Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson praised Bishop’s dedication to the project as “a staple throughout.”
