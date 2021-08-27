WINCHESTER — In an effort alleviate some of the strain on Frederick County’s 911 dispatchers, the county’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday unanimously recommended that $138,079 be used to hire four new positions in the Public Safety Communications Department — three emergency communications officers and one shift supervisor.
The full-time positions would be filled for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The department currently has 10 full-time dispatchers, one part-time dispatcher and two shift supervisors, putting it at critical staffing minimums, according to Public Safety Communications Director Tamara Perez. She said the department needs 14 full-time dispatchers, one part-time dispatcher and three shift supervisors to be considered fully staffed.
The last time the department requested additional staff was 2012. At that time it received three new positions.
According to a memo provided by Perez, the department recently lost three tenured communications officers: one with two years of service and two with more than five years of service. All three cited the need to have a life outside of the dispatch center and a desire to have a more consistent schedule.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland said 911 dispatchers deal with intense situations. He recalled a situation when a dispatcher was on a call with a suicidal person and heard a gunshot go off.
“You have to be a special kind of person to deal with what goes on in there,” Millholland said. “There may be days when you might have X amount of calls, and there are days where you do nothing but answer that telephone. And it will go from bad to worse.”
Walter Cunningham, a citizen member of the committee, said people calling 911 and the general public don’t understand what dispatchers go through. He said dispatchers are often subjected to irate callers and verbal insults. He said he considers dispatchers to be “the most important part of emergency services” because the information they receive and relay is vital to ensuring that callers get the help they need.
“If Aunt Martha is on the floor suffering from a heart attack and they don’t get that ambulance there in time, Aunt Martha is going to the morgue,” Cunningham said.
Perez said she is particularly concerned about the mental health of her staff, noting that each trained communications officer is working an average of six to 10 hours a week in overtime. As a result, they are experiencing burnout.
Currently, if someone calls out sick, staff members are pushed to the limit and could end up working seven days a week. Perez said approving personal time off is becoming more challenging, she but knows that staff need a break from the stress of working in the communications center.
During the 11 p.m.-7 a.m. shift, there are only two communications officers on duty — one person to staff the police console and another to staff the fire console. They also are required to answer all non-emergency and 911 lines as well as complete any administrative duties.
So far this year, the department has received 110,000 calls, including 22,000 911 calls.
Perez said the new positions would help the department deal with increased call volume and show existing staff that department heads recognize the burnout they are experiencing.
She told the committee the county needs to do what it can to make the 911 positions appealing, as the requirements are unappealing to many job seekers.
“They don’t want to work weekends. They don’t want to work nights. They don’t want to work holidays,” Perez said. “So we need to do everything we can to make it as attractive as we can for them. We are competing with jobs that are more attractive. They are more conducive to work-life balance. We are 24, 365, seven days a week. No one stops calling 911, ever.”
The matter will go before the Finance Committee for further review. The Board of Supervisors will ultimately determine whether to appropriate money for the new positions. It can take up to seven months from the time a potential candidate applies to work in the dispatch center until they are able to work without a trainer.
Attending the Public Safety Committee meeting at the Public Safety Building at 1080 Coverstone Drive were Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter, David Stegmaier and Bob Wells, Assistant County Administrator Jay Tibbs, County Attorney Roderick Williams, Fire Chief Steve Majchrzak, County Director of Public Safety Communications Tamara Perez and citizen members Helen Lake and Walter Cunningham.
