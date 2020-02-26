WINCHESTER — Frederick County plans to move some of its offices to the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center, but officials haven’t decided whether to keep or demolish the existing building.
Randy Jones, of OWPR Architects and Engineers, which assessed the site, told the county’s Public Works Committee on Tuesday that the building would require significant renovations to meet the county’s needs.
The county bought the 10.5-acre property, located off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) near Va. 37, for $2.1 million in August. The complex includes a 70,614-square-foot shopping center and 380 parking spaces, which the county intends to re-purpose for government offices. County officials have said additional space is needed because the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester is at capacity. The site also is being considered for administrative offices for Frederick County Public Schools.
Jones said the parking lot needs to be renovated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the building needs a new roof, heating/cooling system and interior finishes, plus ADA-compliant restrooms as well as new electrical, lighting and communication systems.
He presented four options to consider that ranged in cost from $10.8 million to $99.8 million.
The $10.8 million option involves renovating the 70,614-square-foot space to accommodate the county’s most pressing needs. In this scenario, 17,000 square feet of the building would be demolished and the remaining 54,000 square feet would be renovated.
A $44.5 million plan calls for renovating the existing structure and constructing a 95,000-square-foot building and a multi-level parking deck. This option would not allow for future expansion.
A $74 million option involves demolishing Sunnyside Plaza and redeveloping the entire property. An 185,000-square-foot structure would be built for county and school division departments, with an additional 92,500 square feet of shell space for future expansion. This plan includes a multi-level parking deck with 335 spaces, with room to expand to 670 spaces. The cost assumes construction begins in 2022. The price would increase 3% each year beyond 2022.
The costliest option, which comes in at $99.8 million, would save the county money in the short term but cost $25 million more in the long term. It involves splitting the project into two phases, with the county building half of an 185,000-square-foot structure in 2022 and the other half 10 years later. In this scenario, the county would relocate most of its offices to the new 92,500-square-foot structure at a cost of $43,415,625. The second phase of the project, which has a $56,414,968 price tag owing to inflation, would involve building the other half of the facility for school administrative offices.
Public Works Committee members preferred the $44.5 million option, but they don’t think an expensive multi-level parking structure is needed. They asked OWPR to come up with a cost estimate for renovating the existing building and constructing an additional building in a configuration that leaves enough room for surface level parking. OWPR will present the new scenario at a future Board of Supervisors budget work session.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were committee members Bob Wells, Whit Wagner, Gene Fisher and Harvey Strawsnyder.
