WINCHESTER — Residents of the Raven Pointe subdivision want the Frederick County government to restrict through truck traffic on several streets in their neighborhood, but the county’s transportation committee on Monday decided not to move forward with the request.
During the committee’s meeting Monday morning, Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said the concern about trucks cutting through Raven Pointe came about due to One Logistics Park — a planned 277-acre industrial park off Millwood Pike (U.S. 50). Residents fear that once One Logistics Park is constructed, it will generate truck traffic on their neighborhood roads.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Warren Gosnell attended the meeting and noted that while through truck traffic could be a problem, it currently isn’t a major issue at Raven Pointe.
Gosnell expressed concern about enforcing such a restriction. Through trucks have to cut through a neighborhood without making any deliveries. He noted if a truck has to deliver an item within Raven Pointe, it does not count as a through truck. He acknowledged it may be difficult for law enforcement to determine if a large truck is conducting business within a neighborhood or simply using the neighborhood as a shortcut to avoid traffic on the main roads.
“As law enforcement, we now have to monitor every vehicle to make sure it goes all the way through without conducting some type of business,” Gosnell said. “And so then … citizens are unhappy because we’re not enforcing the through truck [restriction]. Well, we really can’t dedicate hours upon hours to follow every truck that comes through.”
The committee generally agreed that at this time, there isn’t a need to take action on restricting through trucks.
Also at the meeting, Bishop gave the committee a preview of a presentation he will present to the public at the Frederick County Administration Building at noon on July 18 regarding the proposed extension of the Va. 37 bypass. The planned extension will loop around Winchester once completed. Although the county has wanted to extend the bypass for decades, costs exceeding $811 million have prevented the project from happening.
The July 18 informational meeting on the county’s plans for Va. 37 will cover the history of the project and the county’s efforts to get it off the ground. Several elected officials at the state and federal levels have been invited to attend the meeting.
“It’s, you know, just keeping those lines of communications open with our state and federal officials, kind of letting them know what we’ve done and where we could use help and guidance and all that sort of thing,” Bishop said.
The committee also recommended approval for the county’s Planning Department to use up to $11 million in four Smart Scale applications.
In recent years, the county has struggled to obtain funding for major road projects through Smart Scale — Virginia’s data-driven prioritization method to fund road improvements. County officials have previously stated that the county would likely have more success in securing funding through Smart Scale if it already has some money set aside for road projects.
The $11 million would cover a 20% local match in four applications — road improvements to Interstate 81 Exit 317, improvements to U.S. 11, turn lane and intersection operation improvements at U.S. 522 and Costello Drive, and a partial median U-turn at the U.S. 50/17/522 (Millwood Pike).
The committee also recommended allowing Bishop to apply for a grant under the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. Grants will be available over the course of the next five years.
Bishop said the grant would be used to create an action plan for improving safety on local road systems.
Attending the meeting were Chairwoman Judith McCann-Slaughter and committee members Charles DeHaven Jr., Shontya Washington, Kevin Kenney and Gary Oates.
