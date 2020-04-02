WINCHESTER — Just because the governor has issued a “stay at home” order doesn’t mean local residents can’t get outside and stay active.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department has launched a competitive “virtual race” series to keep the community active without putting themselves in danger from the spread of the coronavirus.
Each race will consist of finishing the required distance over the course of a week. Participants can either run alone or with a group of 10 or fewer, staying at least 6 feet apart. The race can take place anywhere a participant runs or loves to visit. Submission forms to participate will be completed on a per race basis and a link will be posted on Facebook.
Participants are allowed to run as much as they want during a week and are asked to only submit online their fastest completed race time. Tony Baker, marketing manager for the Parks and Recreation Department, said the races are run on an honor system and asking participants to be accurate in the times they submit.
Medals and shirts are given to the top three males and females per race.
The first race in the series was the Isolation 5K, which ran from March 25-30. There were 116 runners, 43 male and 73 female. The top three male winners of that race were Carter Johnson, Nathaniel Woshner and Jeremy Sanders (whose run times were 17:49, 17:58 and 19:02 respectively). The top three female winners were Emma Ahrens, Rachel Yost and Laura Bergmann (whose run times were 20:47, 21:23 and 21:24).
The next race, which begins Saturday and lasts until April 11, is the Beat the Boredom Extra “K” (4 Miles): https://www.facebook.com/events/351999882387107/
After that will be the Enough All Ready! 10K from April 25 to May 1 — https://www.facebook.com/events/677634493067074/
For kids, there’s the Peakin’ Out Kids 1-mile race, which will also run from April 25 to May 1.
Baker said participants can submit online a selfie of themselves participating in the race.
Baker said the idea of the virtual race series came after the department’s major April events, including the Trail Run and the Kite Fest, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and from the desire to give county residents something to do now that the weather is getting nicer.
“With those things being canceled and with a lot of our other programming being canceled right now, we wanted to come up with some fun ways to keep people active but also keep their social distance so we kind of came up with the term “social distance running,’” Baker said. “... We are trying to make it a fun way for people to rally together and get behind something but maintain their distance at the same time.”
Baker said people can still use the county parks to participate in the races, but that amenities — such as restrooms and playgrounds — are closed.
For more information on the county’s virtual race series and for registration, visit: fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop/the-virtual-series.
