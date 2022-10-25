Since 1971, the year the Frederick County Board of Supervisors established the Parks and Recreation Department, full-time staff has increased from six to 43.
Annually, 500,000 visitors now use the county's five parks.
These numbers and others came from an annual report presented by parks staff during last week's Planning Commission meeting.
Staff also presented results from a survey the department circulates every five years to gauge how well the department is serving the leisure needs of a county that has experienced marked population growth since the department's creation.
"We are committed to promoting and providing quality programs, facilities, and leisure opportunities for our community," said department director Stacy Herbaugh, reading the department's mission statement.
Herbaugh was appointed parks and recreation director on Oct. 1 after 32 years with the department.
An eight-member parks commission oversees the sizeable department, with representatives from the six voting districts and two at-large members. The panel works closely with the staff while advising them on matters of policy, such as land acquisition, Herbaugh said.
The most telling statistic to emerge from the survey: 78% of Frederick County households reported they regularly utilize facilities operated by the department.
To staff, the number illustrates the department is offering inclusive amenities and programs that cover a gamut of interests and preferences.
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, county parks experienced heightened usage as people embraced safe recreation at a time when they were increasingly limited to the confinement of their homes. And a similar trend unfolded in Frederick County, where parks remained open throughout the pandemic, Herbaugh said.
The department has an annual $6.3 million budget. But it recovers about 58% of that through fees it charges and local sponsorships, said Herbaugh.
In 1971, Clearbrook Park was the single park under the department's purview, whereas now residents have the benefit of four more (Sherando, Stonewall, Rose Hill and Friendship Heights). In about a month, Clearbrook Park will kick off the perennially popular Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show that attracts about 30,000 visitors annually.
Survey results inform the department's comprehensive plan, said Assistant Director Jon Turkel.
"The comprehensive plan tasks the park with contributing to the physical, social, and cultural needs of the community, its economic well-being, and its sense of civic pride and sense of social responsibility," Turkel said.
The overarching goal of the department is to help create more healthy communities. Coming down the line are plans for a new amphitheater at the Bowman Library near Stephens City, which is expected to be completed by next spring.
