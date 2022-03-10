WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department is revisiting the idea of building an amphitheater at the Bowman Library after putting the project on hold for at least a year.
The amphitheater would be constructed behind the library at 871 Tasker Road near Stephens City. The theater would accommodate 200 to 300 people and host outdoor concerts, drama workshops, community movie nights and private events.
Last year, the county’s Board of Supervisors approved the parks department spending $55,000 in proffer funds to build the amphitheater. With widespread support for the project from the county government and the Handley Regional Library System, it seemed like the project would move forward with an estimated fall 2021 construction time.
But in July, parks officials reported that the low bid for the project was $136,000 — more than twice the original estimated cost. Officials noted that construction prices had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Parks and Recreation Commission agreed to delay the project for a year in hopes that prices would go down.
During Tuesday night’s commission meeting, commission member Ron Madagan said construction prices are only escalating.
“We got a bid at one time and it was crazy — way more than what we thought. We tabled it hoping it would get better,” Madagan said. “It’s not going to get better; it’s getting worse.”
Still, Madagan believes the project would be beneficial to the county. So the commission instructed staff to get updated cost quotes for the amphitheater project and see if there is enough money in parks proffer funds to finance it.
After the meeting, Parks and Rec Assistant Director Jon Turkel said the department still really wants the amphitheater, but it may have to accept that it will cost more than anticipated.
“You know, the original vision was this, ‘This escalation of construction costs is temporary,’” Turkel said. “Now we’re seeing this escalation of construction costs is persistent. And so if it’s persistent, then there’s no benefit to waiting.”
Also at the meeting, Turkel gave updates on various projects. There is still no construction start date for the Abrams Creek Trail — a planned 10-foot-wide asphalt trail along Abrams Creek. The first phase of the path will go from Senseny Road to Channing Drive. A $1.1 million federal grant, administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation, will fully fund the project’s first phase.
Turkel said an archeological survey of the Abrams Creek Trail site was completed the week of Feb. 18, which should accelerate the completion date for the environmental review process. No archeological concerns were identified.
Turkel also said pickleball courts at Clearbrook Park and a playground at Shernado Park could potentially be ready for use by fall.
Staff is working on bidding plans to build three pickleball courts in Clearbrook Park. The department will use up to $95,000 in proffer dollars to finance the project. In addition, the county will use up to $105,000 in proffer dollars to install a playground at Sherando Park, though the exact installation date hasn’t been determined.
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously denied a request from Sherando High School Principal John Nelson to grant full access and control of the recreation center adjacent to the athletic wing of the high school and the community center multipurpose room.
The community center at the high school consists of a multipurpose room and a separate recreation area with racquetball courts, office space and an additional multipurpose room. The parks department manages the community center.
In July of 2021, the commission voted unanimously to allow the high school to use the multipurpose room for one academic year to assist with spacing and overcrowding issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission denied Nelson’s request due to the demand for parks programming and the general public’s request to use the space.
