WINCHESTER — Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department officials want a referendum on the November ballot so voters can decide if they want the county to spend approximately $18.6 million on an indoor aquatics facility.
“If they want it, they do, if they don’t, they don’t,” county Parks Commission member Ron Madagan said on Tuesday during a meeting to review an updated draft of the aquatics master plan, which has been in development for two years.
An indoor aquatics facility has been part of the county's Capital Improvements Plan since 1993, and parks department surveys in 2012 and 2017 indicated an increased interest among county residents for such a facility, only behind more trails and parks. In an online survey in 2019, 1,109 respondents (97%) indicated they would use an indoor swimming pool.
But in the past some members of the Board of Supervisors have questioned whether millions of dollars should be spent on an indoor aquatics facility when the county has pressing needs in public safety and in the school system.
Parks officials think it's time to let the voters decide.
A referendum was being considered last winter, but parks officials halted their push for an indoor aquatics facility when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and county funding was reprioritized.
Madagan said allowing county voters to decide on whether the project moves forward seems simple enough.
The commission is expected to vote on the aquatics master plan next month and request that an indoor aquatics center referendum be placed on the November ballot. It would then be up to the Board of Supervisors to decide if the matter should go to a referendum.
According to parks officials, the project's estimated cost is $18,577,188, which includes site acquisition and construction. The county would need to issue a bond to pay for it, parks officials indicated at Tuesday's meeting.
The facility would have two indoor pools — a 50-meter-by-25-meter competition/lap pool and a three-lane instruction pool with a small family-oriented play area. There would be seating for up to 400 spectators for swim meets and 200 parking spaces. The facility also would have a slide, fountains and sprayers. Plans call for a 43,000-square-foot building site, with a building size of 31,744 square feet and 11,110 square foot space for walkways and required green spaces.
A location hasn't been determined, but one site that's a possibility is a five-acre section of the 83-acre site for the county's proposed fourth high school near Admiral Byrd Middle School off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522).
The facility would be self-supported, with the bulk of anticipated revenue coming from membership and public swim.
“I can’t emphasize how much of a dramatic shift in aquatics this facility represents,” Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel said.
Frederick County has two existing outdoor pools — one at Sherando Park, the other Clearbrook Park. Both were built in the late 1980s and are close to needing significant maintenance investments. The community's only indoor door is at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester, but size and design limitations make it unable to meet the needs of county residents, as there is a lack of available swim times for swim teams and the pool is unable to host competition swim meets, county parks officials have said.
