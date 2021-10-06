WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Buildings and Grounds Committee on Tuesday debated how it should spend approximately $460,000 to best benefit the community.
The money comes from proffers — commitments made by developers to offset the impact of development. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel presented various options to the committee. They included spending up to $98,000 on a Sherando Park shelter near Warrior Drive ($36,000 for the shelter itself, the rest for installation), a $30,000 pier by the lake behind the Bowman Library, splash pads, pickleball courts (two would be $96,000 and four would be about $180,000), a van, a $100,000 playground and a $200,000 playground.
The committee generally felt the installation costs for the proposed shelter were too high. Committee member Ron Madagan said he wanted to “spread the wealth” and not have one project eat up too much funding.
While Madagan said he liked all of the proposals, he suggested only spending proffer money on Sherando Park and two pickleball courts for Clearbrook Park. He argued that the rest of the proffered money should be reserved for an amphitheater at Bowman Library and trailhead parking for the Abrams Creek Trail — a planned 10-foot-wide asphalt trail along Abrams Creek. The first phase of the trail would go from Senseny Road to Channing Drive.
The committee will further discuss the matter at a later meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the committee discussed projects to include on the Capital Improvement Plan — a five-year planning document. Turkel suggested the top priority remain the Abrams Creek Trail and that the second-biggest priority be an indoor aquatics facility.
The county’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to build a 43,000-square-foot aquatics facility with two indoor pools. Potential locations include Sherando Park or the 83-acre site for the county’s proposed fourth high school off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) near Admiral Byrd Middle School. Earlier this summer, the aquatics center was estimated to be $19.5 million, but Turkel said the new estimated cost is $23 million.
In July, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 against placing a referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot asking voters if they wanted to fund the aquatics center.
Madagan said he didn’t think the aquatics center should be ranked so high in the department’s list of priorities since the Board of Supervisors shot down the referendum and not enough citizens spoke up to protest the board’s decision. He said he is 70 years old, and he wants “to work on stuff I can see happening before I die.”
“The aquatics center is not really something I’m going to spend a lot of time on until some of these groups step up,” Madagan said. “The board of supervisors turned it down, and afterward, I thought we’d see a lot of letters to the editor and people complaining and people signing petitions and stuff like that. And we didn’t see any of that. And that’s okay. I was all about giving people what they wanted. And they didn’t step up and do that.”
The Parks and Recreation Commission will continue discussing the Capital Improvement Plan later this fall.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson, Assistant Director Jon Turkel and committee members Gary Longerbeam, Ron Madagan and Randy Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.