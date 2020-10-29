WINCHESTER — Sherando senior Molly Robinson had some strong performances during the 2019 cross country season, but it wasn’t one she remembers fondly.
She struggled with her health throughout the season, particularly during the postseason. After it was over, Robinson found out why — she had mononucleosis.
Every high school runner was disappointed when the Virginia High School League decided to postpone the high school cross country season from its usual August-to-November placement until February (lasting until April), and none more so than Robinson. She wanted to show what she could do at full strength.
But thanks to Frederick County Parks & Recreation, Robinson and many other high school athletes got to have a fall cross country season after all. And on Wednesday, she even set a personal record, which is exactly what cross country runners are always looking to do starting in late October.
The FCPR running club season ended with the championship meet on Wednesday at the Third Battle of Winchester course. The last of four races held since Sept. 16 at various locations featured the Frederick County North Running Club capturing both team titles and runners from Frederick County East winning both individual titles.
Though the running clubs are not affiliated with the high schools, James Wood runners compete for FC North and Millbrook runners make up FC East, while Sherando runners compete for FC South and Handley runners compete for FC Central. Seventh- and eighth-graders were also eligible to participate with the clubs. (FCPR also held running clubs for other middle school and elementary school students this fall.)
Millbrook sophomores Nick Hayden (16:02.3 for the 5K, or 3.1-mile, race) and Madison Murphy (18:11.2) won the boys’ and girls’ competitions, respectively, by 12.7 seconds and 1:01.1, respectively.
Almost one full year after she had to drop out during the middle of the Class 4 Northwestern District meet because of dizziness, Robinson placed fourth on Wednesday with a PR of 19:38.6.
“I’m so happy that we were able to do something, especially since it’s my senior year,” said Robinson, who has verbally committed to run cross country and track for NCAA Division I University of South Dakota next year. “I’ve been running my whole life.
“This is really, really nice. I have a way to train with my team, and a way to just improve all-around, because last year was not good for me at all.”
While the goal for everyone on Wednesday was to run as fast and finish as high as possible, the most important thing was getting yet another chance to compete with school teammates and friends.
“I have really appreciated everyone — staff, coaches, parents, teammates — who have come together to put these races on,” Murphy said. “I don’t know what I would have done without these extra opportunities. It’s been awesome.
“And I’m so thankful to have my teammates to keep me going [for training]. I love the individual aspect [of cross country], but the team is what really keeps me going.”
FCPR formed the four running clubs — led by the high school coaches from the four local high schools — in August in response to the VHSL’s plan that moved the start of the cross country season to February. Though cross country is considered a low-risk sport in terms of COVID-19 exposure, the VHSL wanted to be equitable and keep all the traditional fall sports together.
Since late August, teams have had the opportunity to meet with each other six times per week, with the opportunity to compete in four meets (varsity and JV). There was a 3K meet at James Wood on Sept. 16, a 5K meet at Sherando Park on Sept. 30, and a relay competition on Oct. 21 at James Wood.
Runners in the 7th-12th-grade clubs were able to do all that for a fee of $75, which covers expenses such as uniforms, race timing and staffing for meets. (The meet-specific Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League, which is holding a four-meet regular season and a championship meet at Kernstown Battlefield, charged $100 for the entire season or $50 for single-event registration. Some local athletes are participating in the SVCCL in addition to the Parks & Rec running clubs.)
FCPR Superintendent of Recreation Chris Konyar did say that any participant that can’t afford a program fee is eligible to have the fee waived by using the organization’s P.L.A.Y. (People Lending Assistance to Youth) fund, which is “set up so fees are never a deterrent for youth to participate in any of our programs.”
Not everyone who normally competes in cross country competed for a running club this fall — for example, two-time Winchester Star Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year and Sherando senior James Harris, who also plays baseball and basketball, did not participate. But the running clubs are a pretty good representation of what the high school cross country teams will look like come February.
Murphy — The Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2019 who placed fourth in Class 4 last year — certainly looks like she’ll be the runner to beat if a season takes place in February. The varsity girls began a minute behind the boys at the start, and Murphy exploded off the start line. Her time was 10 seconds faster than her best high school time as a freshman.
“I wanted to try and go out pretty decently hard at the beginning,” Murphy said. “I kind of surprised myself with how hard I went out, but I just wanted to make sure I had a good, solid place-marker, and hopefully create as much space as possible between me and everyone else.
“I felt really good throughout the race. I really wanted to have a nice, strong end to the club season.”
The runner-up on the girls’ side was James Wood junior Lauren Beatty (19:12.3). Beatty — who has won two of the three SVCCL meets — said she was hoping to run better than she did on Wednesday, but she was proud of how well her team performed.
FC North and FC South (Sherando) each scored 40 points, but FC North won the meet based on having the faster No. 6 runner. Beatty was followed by junior Izzy Newman (third in 19:24.7), sophomore Lillian Lovelace (seventh, 21:17.1), senior Brooke Sandy (13th, 22:10.7), senior Audrey Sandy (15th, 22:51) and No. 6 runner and eighth-grader Emma Woshner (22:52.5).
“I’ve raced better [in the SVCCL], but it’s all about just getting past it, putting in the hard work, taking what you learned here, and moving on,” Beatty said. “I’m super happy for the rest of the team, because everyone else did so good.”
Earlier, Beatty said, “it’s so much fun being out here with a family,” when asked about the running club.
“It’s a great social outlet,” she said.
Robinson said having a team to train and compete with makes a big difference.
“I get really anxious before races,” Robinson said. “Knowing that I’ll have my teammates for races really calms my nerves a lot.”
That was evident based on Robinson’s time on Wednesday. Robinson never really felt comfortable last cross country season, as she consistently felt feverish and fatigued starting in June. She found out in late November she had mono, and within a couple of months, she began to feel better.
“I have felt stronger than I ever have [these past few months],” said Robinson, whose previous PR was 19:46.
Millbrook’s Hayden continued to show his strength on Wednesday as well. Hayden — who didn’t join the Pioneers’ team until the first day of school last year — said he progressed a lot by running every day over the summer.
“[On Wednesday], I was kind of hoping to stay behind the lead pack for most of the race, but then I just decided to take [the lead] about halfway through,” said Hayden, who had about a five-second lead at the halfway point. “I felt good.
“I’m definitely glad they put on the club [running]. I would just be training and not racing, and racing is kind of why I do it.”
Hayden bested his previous PR by 20 seconds — he ran a 16:22 on Oct. 10 at the Reverse Pole Green 5K in Mechanicsville.
The runner up was James Wood senior Chris White (16:15). White and his FC North teammates scored 39 points to edge FC Central by five points. Other scoring runners for FC North were junior Nathaniel Woshner (fourth, 16:25), junior Liam McDonald (10th, 17:27.8), senior Jimmy Burdock (11th, 17:39) and freshman Landon Burdock (12th, 17:56.8).
The area coaches said the running clubs have been great for their athletes’ physical development. They saw progress throughout the season and were pleased with how they finished the season on Wednesday. (The VHSL allows for out-of-season practice, so there will continue to be opportunities for athletes to train with coaches prior to February.)
They could tell it’s been great for them mentally and socially as well. All of the athletes who competed Wednesday are doing at least some form of virtual learning for school.
“It’s kind of added a sense of normalcy,” James Wood coach Matt Lofton said. “Kids feel like they have a season, and maybe life is not as different as it could be. It’s getting them training again, and I think it gives them something to focus on, and [decreases the stress] at the same time.”
Sherando coach Megan Roberts said numerous parents have remarked to her about how good the clubs have been for their children.
“They’ve been restless, stuck at home, and trying to run on their own,” Roberts said. “But after months of running solo, they really miss the team. It was hard to keep motivated.”
In the cases of first-year head coaches like Lofton and McCarty, the running clubs also have helped them become more comfortable with their athletes.
“On top of the COVID stuff, they’re getting a new coaching staff and adjusting to new coaching,” McCarty said. “I think being able to do this has been tremendous, and I think they’ve done a really good job adjusting to everything. It’s helped me get to know them better, and them to know the expectations of what we want to do going forward.”
Taking the temperatures of his athletes every day certainly isn’t something Handley coach Mark Stickley planned on this fall, but that has allowed him to have a brief conversation with everyone each day in addition to training them.
“It has been great for the kids,” Stickley said. “It’s been a lot of fun. When you’re out here, I think everybody’s just having a great time. It’s good to be able to provide some kind of structure to their week. I realize not everybody’s making it all six days, but they have the opportunity and I’m glad we were able to provide that for them.”
Konyar said he couldn’t have asked for a better season.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “The weather, the courses. The coaches from each high school signing on to coach each club has been a huge benefit, just having their guidance. It’s great for the athletes they were able to train. We had a lot of support, and we didn’t have issues with COVID.”
Other top performances on Wednesday:
FC Central boys: Nicolo Schianchi (a junior transfer from Iowa), third in 16:20.4; freshman Garrett Stickley, fifth, 16:38.8; junior Ryan Stickley, sixth, 17:06.1; sophomore Max Ware, 14th, 18:09.2.
FC East boys (third with 64 points): junior Carter Johnson, seventh, 17:14.9.
FC South boys (fourth with 76 points): sophomore Ben Freilich, eighth, 17:19.3; freshman Dylan McGraw, ninth, 17:24; freshman Connor Sanders, 13th, 17:58.2.
FC South girls: sophomore Eva Winston, fifth, 19:50.5; sophomore Emma Ahrens, sixth, 19:58; sophomore Emily Fisher, 11th, 21:52.7; sophomore Ryleigh Combs, 14th, 22:32.5.
FC East girls (third with 67 points): junior Cailey Johnson, eighth, 21:18.3; junior Angela Dojcak, 12th, 22:04.7.
FC Central girls (fourth with 83 points): seventh-grader Stephanie Truban, ninth, 21:39; sophomore Sarah Roberson, 10th, 21:47.7.
