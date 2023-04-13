STEPHENS CITY — A 39-year-old Stephens City man was struck by a vehicle when he attempted to cross the 700 block of Fairfax Pike on Thursday afternoon at an area without a crosswalk or traffic light, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Warren Gosnell.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. The man was taken to Winchester Medical Center with injuries that preliminarily appeared to be serious but not life-threatening, Gosnell said.
The man was with his girlfriend, who told him he didn’t have enough time to safely make it across the street, but he attempted to cross anyway, according to Gosnell.
“I guess he just misjudged,” Gosnell said.
The driver of the Toyota passenger vehicle that struck the man will not be charged, according to Gosnell, because the pedestrian was determined to be at fault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.