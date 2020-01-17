WINCHESTER — Shentel and North Carolina-based TowerCo want to build a 150-foot monopole telecommunications tower near Sherando Park and Old Dominion Greens housing subdivision, but the plan has been met with opposition from neighbors.
After hearing from about 20 people who oppose the structure, the Frederick County Planning Commission voted 11-1 on Wednesday night to recommend that the Board of Supervisors deny a conditional-use permit (CUP) for TowerCo to construct the tower at 107 Emory Court near Stephens City. The four-acre property is owned by Landgrant Lane LLC. Edward Sutphin, manager of Landgrant Lane, wrote in the CUP application that Landgrant Lane LLC has a lease agreement with TowerCo for the construction of a monopole telecommunications tower and associated facilities, pending permit approval.
Neighbors told the planners the tower would be an eyesore that hurts their property values and detracts from the scenery at the county’s Sherando Park. Some had concerns they could get cancer from living in close proximity to the tower.
Dena Ciepley, who lives on Emory Court, said the proposed tower would be in her backyard.
“I will be looking at this thing day in and day out,” she said. “My husband and I and two little girls moved here a year ago from Loudoun [County] to escape all of this. We paid for an upgraded lot, backed up to the park. We did not sign up for this. We are not OK with this in any way, shape or form. Everything that it brings, we are against.”
Frederick County School Board member and Opequon District resident Bradley Comstock said that in his experience as a Realtor, a cell tower would negatively impact a person’s interest in purchasing a home.
Joan Lefler, who lives a tenth of a mile from the site for the proposed tower, said that even though the height has been lowered from 195 feet, it would still loom high above her backyard. She said the tower would be “visual pollution” and that it should be as far away from housing developments as possible.
TowerCo originally planned to make the tower 195 feet but lowered it to 150 feet after the height drew criticism. TowerCo would build the tower and lease it to Edinburg-based Shentel.
Shentel representative Jessie Wilmer said the company is an affiliate of Sprint and that the tower would improve cellphone service for Shentel customers and expand coverage.
Shentel has approximately a million wireless phone customers, according to Wilmer. The company has more than 26,000 wireless customers in Frederick County and 13,000 wireless in Winchester — 50% of the market share for wireless service providers in the area.
“Fifty percent of all households now do not have a landline, they are cellphone only,” Wilmer said. “That’s a pretty incredible amount of people who have no wireline service to their home, who rely solely on their mobile phone to work at all times. Seventy percent of all 911 calls come from a cellphone … 95% of people own a cellphone now.”
She added reliable cellphone service is necessary for many schoolchildren to do their homework.
Roger Thomas was the only Planning Commission member who supported the CUP request.
“If you don’t have cell towers, you don’t have cellphone service,” Thomas said. “People talk about property values. If you don’t have cellphone service on a property, you are going to watch your values crash then.”
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 12.
In other business, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of a proposed county code amendment to make construction of 100-foot telecommunications towers west of Interstate 81 a by-right use, meaning no permit or public hearing would be needed.
The amendment was proposed by Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy to help residents west of I-81 improve their internet service.
But numerous residents urged the Planning Commission to vote against the amendment, fearing less public input, oversight and accountability for such structures.
Shawn Graber, who represents the Back Creek District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, previously supported making 100-foot telecom towers a by-right use, but he told the planners he changed his mind after speaking with constituents. He said he still understands the need for taller towers in areas under-served by broadband and that he will pitch a compromise in the future.
Currently, the application for a CUP for a telecommunications tower is $7,000. Graber said the amount is cost prohibitive for a person trying to erect a tower at their residence. He suggested revising the cost to about $300.
The matter will come before the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 12.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Kevin Kenney and commission members Rhodes Marston, Lawrence Ambrogi, Paige Manuel, William Cline, Gary Oates, Roger Thomas, Robert Molden, Alan Morrison, Charles Triplett, Kay Dawson and Christopher Mohn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.