WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 7-3 Wednesday night to recommend denying an application to rezone nearly 20 acres of land near Stephens City from the RA (Rural Areas) district to the B3 (Industrial Transition) district.
The property is located on the western side of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), adjacent to Appleland Sports Center, which has an address of 4490 Valley Pike, Stephens City. Frederick County planning staff say the land is highly visible from U.S. 11 and Bartonsville, a rural area off Springdale Road with historical significance.
Property owner Ralph Gregory wants to relocate his business Gregory’s Inc. from its current location in Stephens City to the 19.885 acre property. Gregory’s Inc. is an exterior home improvement company offering shingle roofing and siding as well as replacement windows and doors. The planned uses for the property are offices, warehouses for contractors and material storage.
The project has been the source of concern from adjacent property owners, who fear the project will increase traffic volumes and disrupt the area’s rural character with industrial and heavy commercial business. These property owners were unable to speak at Wednesday night’s meeting because there was no public hearing scheduled.
Commission members Kevin Kenney, Roger Thomas, Charles Triplett, Christopher Mohn, Kay Dawson, Alan Morrison and Robert Molden voted against approving the project. John Jewell, Paige Manuel and William Cline voted in favor of it.
Commission member John Jewell said he disliked telling a businessman that he can’t develop on his property. He said in order for Gregory to move his business, the property needs to be rezoned to the Industrial Transition District. However, a majority of the planning commission felt that the proposed rezoning would be bad for that area of the county.
“I think that the devil is in the details,” said Kenney, the commission's chairman. “Not every site is right to relocate a business. A lot of business people have a lot of options and this is probably not his only option either. And it doesn’t fit with our comprehensive plan.”
According to the proffer statement, the total vehicle trips per day would be limited to 646 (one-way). Gregory has also proffered to construct a two-lane rural collector road for the county as shown on the 2035 Comprehensive Plan. The road would be completed in phases and each phase must be completed to the proposed entrance of each building prior to the issuance of its occupancy permit.
Gregory also proffered:
- To dedicate a 20-foot strip along U.S. 11 for future road improvements prior to the first occupancy permit.
- To not allow traffic within the development to use Springdale Road (Route 649).
- To not allow construction of parking spaces or a building within 250 feet of the right-of-way of U.S. 11. This area shall be left open and used only for landscaping, stormwater management, placement of underground utilities and other uses as defined in the County Zoning Ordinance as acceptable within buffer areas.
- To construct a 5-foot woven-wire fence around the 250-foot buffer area and allow it to grow over naturally. The fence shall be constructed prior to the first occupancy permit.
- To leave all existing trees and vegetation in the shared fence line of the northern
- To ensure that no single building have a footprint greater than 35,000 square feet.
Commission member Charles Triplett said even with the proffered restrictions, a 35,000-square-foot building is still “a heck of a building.”
Frederick County planning staff noted that the rear of the site is situated at an elevation higher than U.S. 11. Due to the topography of the site, the structures on the site would likely still be visible.
“I’m a little concerned about this,” said commission member Roger Thomas. “I do not think this [rezoning] is in accordance with the Comprehensive Plan. If this were to be rezoned to B3, that sets a precedent that all of the areas around it can be zoned B3. If we rezone this, what reason would we have to turn down adjacent properties? I look at this as being a very piecemeal approach. We are talking about 20 acres and there’s another 70-75 acres behind it that I have no doubt once this is rezoned...will also be sought for rezoning.”
To try to alleviate some concerns, Gregory proffered to exclude several land uses allowed in the Industrial Transition District, including food stores, gasoline service stations and truck stops, restaurants, laundry buildings, movie theaters and labor union organizations.
But Thomas said there are other uses allowed in the Industrial Transition District that Gregory did not proffer out, such as transportation services (including transportation by air), veterinary services, communication facilities, automotive repair, vocational schools, fire stations and indoor amusement/recreation services.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 28.
Looks like a solid proposal. Frees up Stephens City proper from the same congestion, and puts it where the traffic can be handled. Nice proffers too. If the solar field is good, so should this be good.
Typical Frederick Co. Right behind it they approve along with a close area for a several hundred acre solar farm and housing developments. Double standards. Like I said with it, it is fine if the owner is buds with the council or if it's not in the council members back yard.
