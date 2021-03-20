WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission unanimously recommended postponing a vote on whether to rezone 277 acres of land from the R4 (residential planned community) district to to the B2 (General Business) and M1 (Light Industrial) District.
The properties are located approximately one mile east of Interstate 81 on the south side of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50), east of Prince Frederick Drive (Route 781) and Coverstone Drive (Route 1538) and west of Arbor Court and Pendleton Drive. The land is owned by JGR Three LLC and others.
The properties are part of the original Carpers Valley/Governors Hill Rezoning, which was approved in 2005, and later revised in 2009, 2013 and 2014. The current rezoning allows for 143 acres of commercial uses and 550 residential units on six parcels of land.
This application — submitted by Wickshire Industrial LLC — proposes to rezone the majority of the site to allow for industrial uses, with an area of commercial remaining at the intersection of Coverstone Drive and Millwood Pike (U.S. 50 East) and eliminates the residential units previously approved. The project is known as “One Logistics Park.”
County staff said the proposed rezoning for industrial uses would result in an increase in heavy vehicle trips and that the rezoning was inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan.
Attorney and former state delegate Randy Minchew, who represented the application, said the site could be used for a logistics park and data center. He said the proposed industrial site would be a construction investment of about $241 million and that the site would bring in $1.464 million in real estate taxes, and could lead to direct and indirect employment of 1,120 to 1,350 people.
Minchew also said the proposed use would result in less traffic than a residential development with 550 homes. Furthermore, eliminating residential homes would mean the county would not be burdened with having to fund public safety and school needs. Minchew said the school reduction of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 future students, with an estimate cost of $35,734 per student, would be equal to a savings of $35.73 million.
The Planning Commission generally agreed that the proposed industrial use would be better for the county than another residential development. However, several commission members said they wanted more time to read and process the 232-page application they received only one week prior. Furthermore, the commission also wanted to schedule a work session to discuss the application and make sure that the proffers associated with the rezoning properly offset the impact of development.
The commission unanimously voted to table the matter for 90 days.
