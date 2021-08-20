WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a sawmill/planing mill on a 2-acre property at 161 Woodchuck Lane in the Back Creek District.
Landowner Kelrock LLC submitted the application for the CUP. Rocky Keplinger manages the Winchester-based limited liability company.
The land has a Rural Areas zoning designation. According to County Zoning and Subdivision Administrator Mark Cheran, the property has a 9,100-square-foot structure where all milling activities would occur.
Based on the conditions of the permit, all milling operations must occur within the existing enclosed structure and any outdoor storage must be screened. Additionally, all deliveries of materials must occur solely from Round Hill Road.
The permit limits the hours of operation for the business to 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Initially, the CUP called for seven days a week, but some Planning Commission members expressed concern about trucks driving to the site on Sundays. The applicants did not object to the change, as they had no intention of operating on Sundays.
The CUP also states that no more than six employees will be permitted.
Planning Commission member Christopher Mohn said the commission should keep tabs on the amount of traffic being directed toward the Woodchuck Lane area. He noted that a wedding venue opened there two years ago and wondered if any traffic problems have arisen. Cheran said the county has heard of no traffic issues.
The CUP for the sawmill will go before the Board of Supervisors on Sept 8.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Kevin Kenney and Commission members John Jewell, Paige Manuel, Roger Thomas, Alan Morrison, Kay Dawson, Christopher Mohn, Robert Molden, Betsy Brumback, Elizabeth Kozel and William Cline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.