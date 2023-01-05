The Frederick County Planning Commission's leadership will remain the same in 2023, as the board on Wednesday unanimously reelected John Jewell as chairman and Roger Thomas as vice chair.
Jewell, an at-large member who has been on the commission since 2020, said "being on the Planning Commission is an opportunity to serve the community."
"It's an honor to serve as chairman," he said.
Jewel, who worked on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., for almost 40 years, retired in 2019 as the assistant sergeant of arms and chief information officer at the U.S. Senate.
Thomas, the Opequon District's representative, has been on the board in some capacity for around 30 years, he said.
"I was flattered to be reelected. It's an honor to be on the planning commission," Thomas said. "We want to continue Frederick County's growth with as little impact on residents as possible."
Thomas worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for the bulk of his career and said being a Planning Commission member allowed him to "see what was going on in the county."
"It's always been my hobby," he said.
The Planning Commission has 13 members appointed by the Board of Supervisors to four-year terms. Both Jewell's and Thomas' terms expire Nov. 14, 2025.
At the first meeting each year, planners elect a chairman and a vice chair for the year. Jewell and Thomas were the only two members nominated for their positions and the reelections took a matter of minutes.
The Planning Commission's principal function is serving in an advisory capacity to the Board of Supervisors on planning, zoning and land-use matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.