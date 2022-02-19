WINCHESTER — A draft of Frederick County’s 2022-2027 capital improvements plan (CIP), which has 95 projects totaling about $2.17 billion, was reviewed Wednesday night by the Planning Commission.
The plan, which is updated annually by the county, serves as a budgeting tool to help the Board of Supervisors plan for the next five years. Projects are removed from the plan as they are completed or as priorities change.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director Candice Perkins told Planning Commission members that the CIP is strictly an advisory document — just because an item is listed does not mean it will be funded.
County departments and agencies submit funding requests for the projects.
Frederick County Public Schools’ top priority is an $18.3 million Armel Elementary School renovation and addition. The 70,281-square-foot school has the capacity for 580 students. However, as of Oct. 31, the school had 641 students. The project, slated for 2024-25, calls for adding six classrooms to accommodate population growth at Lake Frederick off U.S. 522 South.
The school division’s second-biggest priority is $43.7 million to renovate the former 112,513-square-foot Aylor Middle School (1969-2021) into an academy serving 700-900 students for innovative career pathways in areas such as advanced manufacturing, health and medical sciences, environmental science, computer science and cyber security and culinary arts. The CIP says the renovation, slated for FY 23-24, could delay the construction of a fourth high school for several years.
FCPS’s third priority is a $75.9 million renovation and addition at Sherando High School, slated to occur after 2027. Sherando is 28 years old and would be at least 32 years old when the project starts. The renovation calls for reorganizing and adding classrooms and storage space, renewing and updating facility infrastructure, and improving security, traffic safety and gender equity in athletic facilities.
A $100 million fourth high school, listed in previous years as the division’s top priority, is now fourth on the list, with construction not likely occurring until after 2027. The project’s estimated cost has been an issue between school and county officials.
For the Parks and Recreation Department, the top priority is $3.79 million to complete the first phase of a 10-foot wide, shared-use aphalt trail along Abrams Creek, from Senseny Road to Channing Drive. Number two on the list is $23 million for a 35,000-square-foot indoor aquatics facility. Other major parks priorities include a $10.3 million, 44,000-square-foot recreation center and $3.57 million for the development of Old Charlestown Road Park in Stephenson. Coming in at No. 15 on the parks department’s list is a 40,000-square-foot, $12.5 million indoor ice rink.
Other major requests in the CIP include: $20.9 million for a public safety radio network, $7.5 million to construct a 15,000-square-foot fire and rescue station in FY 24-25, $1.85 million to build a 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot library branch for Handley Regional Library in the Gainesboro area to open in FY 26-27 and $750,000 to expand the Double Tollgate citizen convenience site for trash disposal/recycling.
The costliest transportation projects listed in the CIP are:
$811 million to extend Va. 37 east around the county
$253.3 million to relocate Interstate 81’s exit 307 farther south to reduce congestion in the Stephens City area
$207.6 million to widen U.S. 11 North to the West Virginia state line
Winchester Regional Airport has several major projects listed in the CIP. They include $7.59 million to replace its aging terminal with a new one south of the existing facility at 491 Airport Road and $16.2 million to relocate the airport’s taxiway to meet new Federal Aviation Administration standards.
Commission members Mollie Brannon and Kay Dawson expressed concerns about the costs associated with many of the projects.
“This is more of a Christmas wish list for the departments,” Oates told them, noting that some items have been listed on the CIP for more than 10 years. “Maybe four or five things over the years have actually gotten funded.”
Commission member Roger Thomas added that if an item is not on the CIP, the county can’t accept proffers to fund it.
The commission voted 10-2 to forward the CIP to the Board of Supervisors for review.
Chairman John Jewell and commission members Betsy Brumback, Paige Manuel, Gary Oates, Roger Thomas, Charles Triplett, Robert Molden, Charles Markert, Elizabeth Kozel and William Orndoff voted in favor of advancing the CIP. Brannon and Dawson voted against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.