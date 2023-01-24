The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote next month on three proposed agricultural and forestal districts.
The potential districts are Long Creek Farm District (1,077 acres/14 parcels), North Frederick District (1,961 acres/15 parcels) and White Hall District (1,975 acres/seven parcels).
Together, the requests from property owners amount to more than 5,000 privately owned acres.
There also is a request to add six parcels totaling 186.86 acres to the South Timber Ridge Agricultural and Forestal District, first established in 2010.
Incorporated into county zoning in 1980, an ag/forestal district is a voluntary protective zone “reserved for the production of agricultural products, timber, and the maintenance of open space as an important economic or environmental resource,” according to the county website. Currently there are 12,942 acres that bear the designation in the county, spaced out across 10 districts.
Applicants must meet certain criteria. The Agricultural District Advisory Committee oversees the application process and is charged with recommending applicants.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors, however, ultimately must approve new districts or additions to existing districts.
The land in the three newly proposed districts is home to orchards, forests and commodity crop production. The ag/forestal designation allows neighbors to band together and combine property to maintain a “critical mass of farm or forest land,” according to information from the county.
The ag/forestal designation comes with several advantages: use-value taxation benefits, protection from nuisance ordinances and protection from eminent domain.
“Once these properties are in the agricultural and forestry district, they can do any agricultural business on them, so if they wanted to open a winery, if they wanted to have an orchard, they can do anything that fits into our agricultural business,” said Frederick County Planning Commission Vice Chair Roger Thomas (Opequon District).
The commission last week unanimously supported each of the proposals and the addition to the existing district.
The parcels that would be known as the Long Creek Farm District are generally located 0.5 miles west of the intersection of Shady Elm Road (Route 651) and Springdale Road (Route 649) in the Back Creek District.
The parcels that would be known as the North Frederick District are located 2.5 miles west of the intersection of North Frederick Pike (Route 522) along North Sleepy Creek Road (Route 734), almost in West Virginia in the Gainesboro District.
The parcels that would be known as the White Hall District are located on Wright Road (Route 661) and Apple Pie Ridge Road (Route 739) in the Gainesboro District.
The matter will come before the supervisors on Feb 8.
