WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a rezoning application from Metromont Corporation that seeks to expand the company's industrial manufacturing operation in the Stonewall District.
Metromont is a manufacturer of precast concrete materials. It acquired Shockey Precast Group of Winchester in 2018.
The proposed rezoning of 44.72 acres would ease restrictions on what Metromont can do commercially on the property, according to the Planning Commission.
"The proposed zoning district, M2 (Industrial General), is intended to provide for a wide variety of manufacturing, commercial office and heavy commercial uses," Frederick County Senior Planner M. Tyler Klein said in a presentation.
The 20-acre northern parcel, located south of Va. 37 and west of the terminus of Cives Lane, would go from being zoned Rural District to Industrial General District.
The 24.72-southern parcel, located to the west of Winchester and north of U.S. 522, would go from a designated Business District to Industrial General District.
Metromont intends to use the rezoned land for "storage of finished precast product awaiting delivery, tractor truck trailer parking, and outdoor storage.”
Concern aired at Wednesday's meeting among officials pertained to how the expansion of the business may impact adjacent property owners. A public comment section was opened by Chairman John F. Jewell, but no one in the audience voiced concerns.
"It looks like almost everything that was brought up as a concern has been addressed. Obviously, it's a sensitive thing. There are homes there. But it's not like it's brand new. There's been manufacturing there, so I agree that it's an appropriate expansion," said Planning Commission member Justin Kerns, a Stonewall District representative.
Other members of the panel called the application a valid expansion of the business.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Oct. 12 on the rezoning.
