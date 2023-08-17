The Frederick Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended for approval a rezoning application from Global Headquarters, LLC as well as a conditional-use permit (CUP) for tractor truck parking for a separate company.
Global Headquarters, LLC (Bowman Trucking) submitted an application to the county to rezone 1.86 acres at 436 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, from the M2 (Industrial General) to the B2 (General Business).
Planners voted 11-0 in support of the matter. Members Mollie Brannon (Back Creek) and Elizabeth Kozel (Gainesboro) were absent.
A CUP request from Lee Ebert, LLC would enable tractor truck and tractor truck trailer parking on approximately 5.37 acres on Ebert Road in northeastern Frederick County. The property is west of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and north of Ebert Road, according to county documents.
Planners voted 11-0 in support of the matter.
The matters are scheduled to go before the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13.
