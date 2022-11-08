Frederick County Public Schools has adopted a policy that matches the Virginia Department of Education’s model policy for “sexually explicit” instructional material.
The policy takes effect Jan. 1 and reflects guidelines laid out by the department after Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who campaigned on parental rights in schools, signed a bill into law that requires schools to notify parents about “sexually explicit” classroom material.
All school divisions must adopt a policy consistent with the VDOE’s model policy by 2023.
The measure is an example of Youngkin fulfilling a campaign promise to heighten transparency about curriculum across the commonwealth while empowering parents. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico).
Under the policy, school districts must alert parents 30 days in advance of the use of any material deemed sexually explicit. Schools must also provide students with alternative learning material and alternative assignments if parents request them.
In Frederick County Public Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction James Angelo reviewed proposed changes to the division’s policy, readying it for adoption at the school board’s meeting last week. All board members voted Wednesday in favor of adopting the policy to be in compliance with state law.
The following are three major points of FCPS’s newly adopted Policy 304P-Instruction of Materials:
Parents may inspect or request any instructional material used as a part of a child’s curriculum
The school board ensures parental notification of any material that includes sexually explicit content
The school board provides nonexplicit instructional material and related academic activities to any student whose parent request that the student be provided with such material
The definition of sexually explicit material is the one used in state law.
The county’s policy defines sexually explicit content as “(a) any description of or (b) any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as defined in this policy, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as defined in this policy, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.”
“Principals shall provide online access for parental review of instructional materials that include sexually explicit content … schools shall defer to parents to determine whether the use of sexually explicit content in instructional materials, if any, is appropriate for their child,” reads the policy. Under the policy, parents and students cannot be punished for requesting alternative materials policy.
Critics say works of literature will be targeted and could limit the diverse perspectives taught in schools while also suggesting the policy is bound to create more work for teachers and administrators.
The VDOE has said the policy does not censor instruction, and the model policy does not view library books as instructional material.
Frederick County School Board Chair Brandon Monk (Back Creek District) said he believes the intent of the policy is positive. Yet he, like other members of the board, were cognizant of the impact of the policy on teachers who would potentially be tasked with preparing alternative lesson plans.
Brian Hester, the board’s member at-large, emphasized that the policy did not come from within the district and it would be a process to implement it.
“Everything is coming down from the state and the Virginia Department of Education. There was nothing in it from our side,” Hester said.
Board members acknowledged the new policy will create more work for school administrators and teachers. Their remarks at Wednesday’s meeting indicated a commitment to streamlining the process so the new measure is not onerous on teachers.
“I received an email from a concerned teacher. So I think, while recognizing that this is necessary coming down from the state, I would just ask that, as a board and as a staff as we communicate these changes out, we make sure we are doing everything we can to make our staff feel like this isn’t an extra burden or an encumbrance,” said Vice Chair Bradley Comstock.
Monk mentioned that teachers had also reached out to him. Certain teachers, by way of example, teach Greek history, a class where sculptures depicting nudity are generally a part of the curriculum. Monk asked if this would be considered “sexually explicit” instructional material.
“I think that would not be in the spirit of the bill that was passed. Certainly a parent has the right to review a resource and a material at any time. If a parent saw an image of a statue that contained nudity and said I don’t want my child seeing this, we would figure out a way to work with that parent and that child obviously,” Angelo said. “But as mentioned, this is going to be a work in progress. And we will work through those issues as they arise. “
“I’m not opposed to this process. Theoretically, I think it’s a really good idea. For practical application, we are working with teachers to make sure this is as streamlined as possible. It’s going to add extra work for teachers. There’s no getting around that,” Angelo said.
