The Frederick County School Board voted Tuesday night to revisit the school division's dress code policy, focusing on the regulation that concerns the enforcement of dress code protocol.
Board member Ellen G. White, who represents the Redbud District, made a motion to review a specified section of code within the student conduct handbook.
"I think the superintendent should review and update this code. I have received numerous concerns from parents and students alike who wish to see the regulation reviewed and updated. I do believe that there are certain student groups that have been disparately affected," White said.
The board's unanimous vote triggers a committee of stakeholders that will include principals, parents, teachers, students, and members of the district's central office. They will be tasked with deciding how the language associated with the dress code regulation is revamped or at minimum reassessed.
Board members stated they support the current administration but see no harm in reviewing this part of the student conduct policy.
One suggestion aired at the meeting was amendments to the dress code regulation should be informed by student survey results.
"We as a board review policy at least every five years or as needed," White said. "I think, as expressed by the community and at the student conduct and support meeting, this is an opportunity for us to move forward with that review."
John Lamanna, interim superintendent for Frederick County Public Schools, outlined the process through which any changes to the regulation associated with the dress code will come.
As stated, the FCPS Student Support Services Division will develop a committee of stakeholders as well as someone from the school division's central office.
This committee of stakeholders will review the regulations in question, then recommend adjustments for the review of FCPS's Student Conduct and Support Committee, comprised of board members. The Student Conduct and Support Committee will then meet with the original committee of stakeholders to go over any proposed changes.
The revised policy would then go before the full seven-member board for approval.
"I think everyone on this board would agree that we want to make sure none of our students are being singled out or humiliated. So if it comes to a point where the enforcement of the regulation is not consistent or if it becomes more of a public shaming method, that needs to be addressed and looked at," Vice Chair Bradley A. Comstock said before the voting.
Student enrollment at FCPS is up to 13,997 students.
