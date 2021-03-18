WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board voted 5-2 on Tuesday night to expand in-person learning from two to four days per week for students in grades 2-12, effective April 12.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine recommended the expansion earlier this month.
Since the start of the school year on Sept. 8, the division has offered students a choice between hybrid or virtual learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 70% of students are enrolled in the hybrid option and 30% in the virtual option. Students in preschool through first grade have been able to attend in-person classes four days a week all year, but those in grades 2-12 have been limited to two days.
School Board members Bradley Comstock and Michael Lake voted against the expansion.
“Eighteen days of additional [in-person] instruction, at twice the classroom population, at half the space, with a promise that every kid for six-and-a-half hours a day will absolutely, positively wear this mask just like they’re supposed to, it just doesn’t get there for me,” Lake said.
Comstock said he has been “very conflicted” about expanding in-person learning.
“The question I keep coming back to is this: Is this push for four days truly what is best for all of our learners?” Comstock asked.
Under the approved expansion plan, students enrolled in the hybrid option can switch to the virtual option. The virtual option will be available through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
School division administrators previously stated that it’s not guaranteed that virtual students will be able to switch to in-person learning, but options to do so will be explored on a case-by-case basis at each school.
Expanding in-person learning will increase the number of students in school buildings, so it will no longer be possible to enforce the recommended six feet of social distancing among students and staff. Instead, the division will enforce three feet.
Lake said some parents have expressed concerns about doubling class sizes, considering that children have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He added that some families plan to switch their children from hybrid to virtual learning if in-person learning is expanded.
Comstock said the transition will be more difficult for some schools. Otherwise, he would support it.
“There are many buildings and many classes where in order to make this transition work, classes will need to be dissolved, teachers will need to be moved to different grade levels,” he said. “Students that have established relationships with a teacher in a current class will have to go to a different class with unknown teachers. Students will end up in classes in some situations with 30 to 35 students.”
Board member Shontyá Washington said she was “truly torn over this decision, because I understand this is going to put a lot of hardships on places.” Like Comstock, she visited several schools to get feedback. She said those with whom she spoke were evenly divided about expanding in-person learning.
But from the start of the school year, she said the division has indicated it would be flexible about offering more in-person learning when it became safe to do so.
“I can’t say that I don’t have major concerns,” Washington said. “We said since the beginning that if it came about that we were able to do it, that we would.”
Board member Brandon Monk said he believes there’s no perfect time to expand in-person learning, but he noted there have been no COVID-19 outbreaks in the division since the start of the school year.
“The benefits of going back, even if it is just 18 or 19 days of additional in-person instruction for those students, for some of those individual learners would mean the world and that’s why I’ll be supporting this motion tonight,” Monk said.
At the beginning of the meeting, 10 people, including one student, shared comments via online submissions about expanding in-person learning. Three said they were for it, five said they were against it, one person asked that the virtual option remain available for the current school year and the upcoming school year, while another person thanked the board for its thoughtful consideration on the matter.
A decision on expanding in-person in Winchester Public Schools is scheduled to be made March 22 by its School Board.
Clarke County Public Schools began phasing in expanded learning on March 15, starting with special education students and English Language Learners, who are now able to attend four days a week. Starting April 5, kindergarten through sixth grade will have in-person classes four days. Those in grades 7-12 are to return four days a week on April 12.
