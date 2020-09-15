Five employees with Frederick County Public Schools recently received support staff awards from Superintendent David Sovine.
The award winners represent 13 different areas and would have normally been recognized at the school division’s support staff convocation, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.
This year marks the 22nd year the awards have been presented.
There are five award categories for support staff that include: Bus Driver of the Year; the Gala Award for facilities services workers, custodians, couriers, mechanics and school security officers; the Macintosh Award for instructional, library and bus aides; the Rome Award for school nutrition services staff; and the York Award for specialists, including student support specialists, clerical support, information technology staff, school psychologists, diagnosticians, social workers, sign language interpreters, accompanists and school nurses.
Sheila Moore was recognized for being named the Bus Driver of the Year. Moore, who has driven a Frederick County school bus for 25 years, drives Bus 21 which serves students attending Gainesboro Elementary School.
This year’s Gala Award winner was Gainesboro Elementary School Head Custodian Rick Revetta. The runner-up was Terry Smith, the head custodian at the Dowell J. Howard Center.
Stephanie Barrios, an instructional aide at Bass-Hoover Elementary School, was the winner of the Macintosh Award. Indian Hollow Elementary School PALS Aide Rachel Smith was the runner-up.
The recipient of the Rome Award was Michael Logan, the school nutrition services manager at James Wood Middle School. Robin Dick, the school nutrition services manager at James Wood High School, was the runner-up.
The winner of the York Award was Debra Bayliss, a secretary at Redbud Run Elementary School. The runner-up was Rob Davies, a network specialist at Armel and Evendale elementary schools.
For the Gala, Macintosh, Rome and York awards, the procedure begins with a nomination process. Any employee may nominate another employee for an award and each site may elect one individual in each category. The nominees then complete application forms which are reviewed by a panel of judges. An award recipient and a runner-up are selected for each category. The recipient of each award receives a plaque and a monetary gift of $500. Each runner-up receives a framed certificate and a monetary gift of $250.
