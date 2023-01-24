George C. Hummer will be the next superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools, the School Board announced Tuesday night.
Hummer has more than 18 years of experience in public education. He is currently the chief student support services officer for Stafford County Public Schools.
He will succeed David T. Sovine who retired in June after 11 years in the post. John Lamanna has been serving as interim superintendent.
Hummer will begin his new role effective Jan. 30.
His appointment was approved by the School Board on a 5-2. Board members Brian Hester and Michael Lake voted against it.
"I'm extremely excited to be named the Superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools," Hummer said in a statement. "It was very evident early in the search process that the teachers, staff, and leaders across the school division care deeply about the children they serve and want them to be highly successful. That caring and commitment to serving each student well made this position attractive to me. My family and I plan to move to Frederick County as soon as possible and get more deeply involved in the community."
School Board Chairman Brandon Monk said, "Our board has found a leader who is not only a good match for our community and school system, but values students and the opportunity to push our system forward into new successes."
During Hummer's first morning on the job next week, he said he plans to greet students and interact with staff members as they arrive at school. He also plans to engage in a "listening tour" to hear the perspectives of students, parents, staff and community members.
Hummer is originally from New Jersey and moved to Virginia in 1994. He graduated from Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg and received a bachelor's degree from Radford University in 2005. He earned a master's degree in educational leadership and special education from the University of Mary Washington and a doctorate in educational leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. He has been an adjunct professor of educational leadership at the University of Mary Washington for the past three years. He credits his mother, who was a special education teacher, with inspiring him to become an educator. He began his career as a special education teacher at Battlefield Middle School in Fredericksburg (2005-07). He later became assistant principal at Rodney Thompson Middle School in Stafford. In 2015, he became an administrator with Stafford County Public Schools, serving in various capacities.
Hummer was one of 12 people who applied to be Frederick County Public Schools' next superintendent. Three candidates were involved in the final round of interviews.
Hummer will be the school division's 15th superintendent.
He and his wife, Charnell, and stepdaughter Madison plan to relocate to the county in the coming months.
More on Hummer's appointment will be in Friday's edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.