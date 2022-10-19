Frederick County Public Schools’ on-time graduation rate exceeded state averages for the 10th consecutive year, according to a news release from the division.
On-time graduation rates are calculated by dividing the number of students in a class receiving a diploma by the number of ninth-grade students in 2018-2019, accounting for transfers in and transfers out. The Virginia on-time graduation rate provides flexibility for students with disabilities and English Language Learners.
Frederick County’s three high schools combined for an average on-time graduation rate of 94.6% in 2022, above the statewide average of 92.1% for the year.
“The Frederick County community should take great pride in its school division as well as the teachers, administrators and support staff who serve our students and their families each day,” said interim FCPS Superintendent John Lamanna.
FCPS has experienced increases in its graduation rate four consecutive years. The Class of 2019 had an on-time graduation rate of 92.8%, followed by 93.3% in 2020 and 93.7% in 2021.
The 2022 on-time graduation rate was 94.7% for James Wood High School, 93.5% for Millbrook High School and 95.8% for Sherando High School.
Winchester Public Schools’ on-time graduation rate was 87.1% in 2022, down from 91.1% in 2021 and 89.2% in 2020, according to Maggie McCampbell Lien, the division’s public information officer.
Clarke County Public Schools’ on-time graduation rate was 97.6% in 2022, down slightly from 98.8% in 2020-21, but the same as 2019-20.
“Clarke County continues to have one of the highest on-time graduation rates in the Commonwealth,” CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop wrote in an email. “Our rate is a reflection of the collaborative efforts of students, staff, and parents.”
Frederick County Public Schools’ dropout rate was 3.3% in 2022, compared to the 5.2% state average.
Winchester Public Schools’ 2022 dropout rate was 11.7%, while Clarke County Public Schools’ was 1.2%.
