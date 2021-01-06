The school board for Frederick County Public Schools voted 4-3 to approve the division's plan to delay interscholastic competition until March 1 during its work session on Monday night.
The plan calls for the winter sports and spring sports seasons to last one month each without participation in the Virginia High School League postseason. Spring sports athletes — who never got to participate in a regular-season event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will get the opportunity to participate in the VHSL postseason.
James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando are the three FCPS high schools. The dates for the FCPS seasons are March 1-27 for winter sports, March 29-April 24 for fall sports, and April 26-June 16 for spring sports.
The VHSL began its winter season on Dec. 7 (it runs through Feb. 20), but on Dec. 1 FCPS made the decision to delay participating until it returned from its winter break this week. (FCPS students have continued to participate in out-of-season workouts that feature conditioning, skill development and distancing on the two days a week that they physically attend school. Workouts have taken place since the summer.)
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine said during Tuesday's meeting the past month was used to consult with all of the division's high school principals and coordinators of student activities, local public health professionals including Lord Fairfax Health Director Dr. Colin Greene, and the school division’s health and safety committee to determine the best course of action going forward.
The rising COVID-19 numbers made FCPS decide that the best course of action was to continue to delay participation. Sovine noted that on Monday, there were 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported among FCPS students (16) and staff (10). As of 3 p.m. on Monday, there were 20 new cases reported involving 14 students and six staff members, and there's no sign that the school division has reached peak COVID numbers.
While Greene sent an email to district superintendents on Sunday that said “there is little evidence that shows that the virus has spread through sport,” Millbrook coordinator of student Scott Mankins pointed out that FCPS can't control what student-athletes do when they're away from the athletic arena. Those actions could impact coaches, officials, and their families.
Sovine stated that a March winter sports start date would get FCPS through the ensuing cold winter months, though there's no guarantee that they'll be able to avoid the quarantines that have been instituted with other sports programs currently competing in winter sports in the Northwestern District or Lord Fairfax Health District. Sovine said Strasburg boys' basketball, Central girls' basketball, Culpeper boys' basketball, Culpeper wrestling, Brentsville girls' basketball and Manassas Park JV boys' basketball are all under quarantine. Multiple people mentioned Loudoun County programs have also had to quarantine.
"Health and safety protocols will be adhered to throughout each of the seasons in an effort to keep our students, coaches, officials and any spectators that may be allowed at events safe," Sovine said. "Although it’s likely we will encounter disruptions to the planned seasons due to COVID-19, we are committed to providing our students with the opportunity to safely engage in athletic competition."
The hope is that a COVID-19 vaccine will provide a safer environment for the teachers and coaches who will be around those students. Sovine said in his discussions with Greene, the goal is to provide options in middle-to-late January for teachers and coaches to take the vaccine if they want to, with the second cycle possibly occurring in February.
Mankins, one of several members of FCPS athletics who have family members who work for Valley Health, said during Tuesday's meeting that waiting until March could provide more time for vaccinations and more time for COVID-19 numbers to come down.
Mankins said waiting until March could also provide a better scheduling situation. He said he spoke with the assigner for the Shenandoah Valley Basketball Officials Association on Monday, informing him of the plan that would be presented to the school board. Mankins said if FCPS were to start right now, it probably would not have basketball officials because of the number of officials who have opted out of participating this winter, and because of their commitments to other schools. Mankins said he's not sure if they'll have wrestling officials this winter, either.
Sovine's proposal came after the comments section of the meeting, which featured one live speaker and 17 emails advocating for the return of sports for a variety of reasons, including the mental health of athletes.
Clarke County Public Schools elected to begin winter sports competition on Friday. Winchester Public Schools (Handley) will discuss the winter sports season on Thursday.
