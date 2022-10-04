Input from residents is wanted as Frederick County Public Schools seeks a new superintendent.
Two public forums and the opening of an online survey scheduled for next week will allow people to weigh in on what mix of qualities and qualifications they believe the next superintendent should possess as the school division looks to fill its highest post.
The first public forum will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Sherando High School auditorium. The second will come a day later, on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the James Wood Middle School auditorium.
BWP & Associates, an educational leadership search firm hired by the division on Sept. 7 to carry out the search, will lead the forum.
The online survey, which solicits input from residents about what experience, qualities and skills an ideal candidate would need, opens Oct. 10 and closes Oct. 18. Those who cannot attend either of the public forums are encouraged to complete the survey.
Public input is crucial for one of BWP & Associates' key goals: defining the needs of the community, school staff and Frederick County School Board so they can seek out compatible candidates.
According to a press release, "BWP & Associates will use the information collected at the public forums, through the online survey and a series of stakeholder focus groups to learn the strengths, needs and issues of Frederick County Public Schools as part of its effort to recruit the best slate of candidates who will be able to meet the school division’s needs."
To that end, the firm's four-step process includes specification, recruitment, assessment and selection. BWP & Associates has 15 years of experience conducting successful superintendent searches in Virginia. According to the FCPS website, the firm has conducted 45 successful superintendent searches over the past few years.
The announcement of the public forums marks the first step in the firm's approach to specification, with criteria reading, "Engage employees and the community in discussion." Later, BWP & Associates will establish a leadership profile the school board will have to approve before they move forward.
John Lamanna is currently serving as the division's interim superintendent. At the end of June, David Sovine stepped down as superintendent after 11 years.
The School Board expects to finalize the search by spring of 2023, according to a press release.
Ultimately, the seven-member board will have the final vote on the next superintendent.
For more information on the forums, and to locate the survey, go to www.FrederickCountySchoolsVa.net
