WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Public Works Department is proposing a $15.96 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year — a $2.37 million decrease from the current $18.33 million budget.
Public Works Director Joe Wilder attributes most of the decrease to less expensive projects.
The largest chunk of the budget — $9.6 million — is for the Regional Landfill, which is less than the $11.5 million set aside in the current budget.
Proposed expenditures for the landfill include $2 million for rock removal for a new 10-acre cell that will be used to dispose of municipal solid waste. Cells are typically about 40-feet deep and must be at least 10 feet above seasonal groundwater elevation to keep groundwater from coming in contact with the cell. According to Wilder, a half-million cubic yards of rock must be removed by June 2021. Construction of the new cell will also require the purchase of $1.2 million in leachate-resistant stone. Leachate is a harmful liquid from landfill waste that can pollute groundwater.
The budget proposal also calls for the Shawneeland Sanitary District having a $1.15 million spending plan, though the district’s projected revenues are only slated to be $812,880. Money collected from the district’s fees are used for road maintenance and other services to benefit property owners in the Shawneeland subdivision in western Frederick County. To make up the shortfall, the county’s Public Works Committee on Tuesday recommended increasing the annual fees for Shawneeland residents from $660 to $800.
Other proposed budget items include: $1.5 million for inspections, $799,042 for the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, $1.73 million for refuse collection, $651,360 for refuse disposal and $30,333 on litter control.
Wilder said the Public Works Department will need the county to cover $3.1 million in the proposed budget that’s not covered by projected revenues.
The spending plan now goes to the Board of Supervisors for its consideration.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger told the committee that in the 2020 calendar year it will cost the county roughly $189,409 to continue to recycle mixed paper, cardboard and metal cans at Apple Valley Waste’s location in Hagerstown, Md.
A study exploring recycling options being conducted by SCS Engineers is in its final stages and will be discussed at the next committee meeting, Wilder said.
Attending the Public Works Committee meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy and committee members Gene Fisher, Gary Lofton and Harvey Strawsnyder.
