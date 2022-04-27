WINCHESTER — The Frederick County government announced that it has been awarded road improvement projects in the state’s upcoming Six Year Improvement Program.
It was announced at the Commonwealth Transportation Board’s April 19 meeting that Frederick County would receive the following:
$1,787,000 in revenue sharing for Redbud Road realignment. This will be coupled with $1,787,000 in local funds and $1,842,000 in previously allocated state funds to realign Redbud Road to a new intersection with Snowden Bridge Boulevard and disconnect it from U.S. 11 North. This project is expected to be constructed in fiscal year 2023.
$6,944,000 for Interstate 81 Exit 317 ramp relocation and turn lane improvements. The project will realign the I-81 northbound exit ramp at U.S. 11 North to the previous location of Redbud Road. This will remove the signal at the existing northbound ramp location and will significantly increase northbound left-turn capacity at the northbound on ramp. The county is also working to leverage this improvement into additional interchange upgrades at Exit 317 in the upcoming round of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s SmartScale application process. This project is expected to be constructed in fiscal year 2025.
$6,357,000 for the installation of a roundabout at U.S. 11 North and Old Charles Town Road. This design will better accommodate the anticipated growth in traffic at this intersection due to residential growth and will accommodate north and south traffic on U.S. 11 North. This project is expected to be constructed in fiscal year 2025.
Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, the Transportation Committee’s chair, said in a news release that the projects are key first steps to improving “this very congested corridor.”
“For those who travel this corridor, these improvements cannot happen soon enough, and I am especially happy to see construction dates associated with the project approvals,” she said.
McCann-Slaughter thanked Frederick County Commonwealth Transportation Board representative Mark Merrill, Frederick County Assistant Director of Planning and Development/Transportation John Bishop and VDOT.
Bishop echoed McCann-Slaughter’s sentiments, saying in the release that obtaining funding for such projects “is extremely competitive and it’s great to see these three projects slated for construction.”
The projects can be viewed at http://syip.virginiadot.org/Pages/allProjects.aspx under FY22 Revised and FY23 draft and Frederick County menu selections.
