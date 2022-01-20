WINCHESTER — Frederick County has received requests to fund 32 new positions in the upcoming fiscal year. But it remains to be seen whether the Board of Supervisors will include these positions in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The board met with the county’s Finance Committee Wednesday morning to begin planning the budget. Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler said there will be a $22.3 million increase in budgeted revenue and that “our reserves are higher than they’ve ever been.”
There is $42 million in the county’s unreserved fund balance. The fund balance consists of unspent funds and savings from past budgets that can be used for needs that arise but aren’t budgeted. Shiffler also indicated there is $16 million reserved for the county’s capital fund.
The county has historically tried to avoid spending its unreserved fund balance for operational needs.
Among the budget requests for FY23 are 32 new positions totaling $28 million. These include one position for human resources, one for the commissioner of the revenue, four for public safety communications, 10 for the sheriff’s office, eight for fire and rescue, one for engineering, one for maintenance, two for social services, two for parks and recreation, one for planning and one for the community services fund.
There also are $10.2 million in capital requests, including replacement vehicles for the sheriff’s office, public safety software, an ambulance, a dive team vehicle, public communication upgrades and developing Old Charlestown Road Park.
County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer said he was not ready to recommend salary increases until the county sees the results of a recent salary survey.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said the board needs to consider funneling available money toward transportation improvements, noting numerous needs.
The board will discuss the budget at later meetings.
Before the budget work session, the Finance Committee held a meeting and recommended appropriating:
$160,000 in American Rescue Plan Act tourism grant funds for the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
$105,000 in proffer funds for construction of playground equipment at Sherando Park.
$95,000 to install pickleball courts at Clearbrook Park
$150,000 to the Frederick County Office of Elections to cover expenses for seven new voting precincts. The new precincts are the result of recent redistricting.
These recommendations will go before the Board of Supervisors at a future meeting.
Attending the budget work session at the County Administration Building were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, Bob Wells and Judith McCann-Slaughter. Finance Committee members included Jeff Boppe, Angela Rudolph and Gary Oates.
