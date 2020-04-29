The first death of a Frederick County resident from the coronavirus was reported on Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
Four people — two men and two women — between the ages of 50 and 80 have died from COVID-19 in the Lord Fairfax Health District, according to Dr. Colin M. Greene, district director. The district encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. Besides Frederick County, Greene said two people have died in Shenandoah County and one in Page County at a nursing home.
No other information was disclosed about the Frederick County victim. Greene said the Virginia Department of Health’s interpretation of the Health Insurance and Portability Act, a federal medical privacy law that took effect in 1996, restricts what he can say.
“We’re not allowed to give out any demographics based on locality,” he said. “My hands are tied.”
The department isn’t providing addresses, ages, names or sexes of COVID-19 fatalities. The interpretation was made despite the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issuing a waiver of some HIPPA restrictions due to the pandemic. The wavier took effect March 25.
“Health care providers may share patient information with anyone as necessary to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health and safety of a person or the public — consistent with applicable law (such as state statutes, regulations, or case law) and the provider’s standards of ethical conduct,” the waiver said. “HIPAA expressly defers to the professional judgment of health professionals in making determinations about the nature and severity of the threat to health and safety.”
The Frederick County death occurred amid a spike in pandemic fatalities in Virginia beginning this month. Between Monday and Tuesday, the death toll increased from 458 to 492, according to the VDH. Virginia’s first death was on March 14. Greene said the highest single day of deaths statewide was 41 on April 17. Thirty-eight people died on Friday. They are among 52,000 Americans who’ve died from COVID-19 and about 215,000 people worldwide, according to the New York Times and John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
The first local death occurred in Shenandoah County and was announced on Friday. The first local COVID-19 diagnosis was on March 20. Through Monday, 355 people had been diagnosed in the district.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects Virginia’s death rate will begin to decline next month. It said increased testing, contact tracing and continued limits on public gatherings could lead to easing of social distancing beginning on May 27.
(3) comments
Thank you for sharing this very important information. It is necessary as a community that we remain vigilant in doing what must be done to insure that we curb this pandemic in order to keep ourselves healthy and not incur any more deaths. Please keep providing this information to our community so that we are aware of what is happening. PS: It should be noted, that not everyone has a computer or smartphone to access this important. So printed information is also great!!
Waiting for the complaints that privacy laws are now infringing on people's rights to know...
Yup.
