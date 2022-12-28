The wintry weather over the holiday weekend resulted in only "a handful of wrecks," according to Lt. Warren Gosnell, who heads the Frederick County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Division. "We handled a few, but nothing with any serious injuries."
The crashes the Sheriff's Office responded to were single-vehicle incidents caused by slick roads that caused cars to slide.
Gosnell attributed the low number of crashes to area residents staying home during the bitterly cold weather, which followed the area's first snowfall of the season.
Schools being on winter break also kept people off the roads, he said.
There have been 11 fatal accidents in Frederick County this year — a number that had Sheriff's Office officials concerned about traffic safety in the county.
New Year's Eve is on Saturday, and law enforcement officials are reminding people to not drink and drive.
