WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Republican Committee will hold a party canvass on March 24 to elect a new committee chairman and select its candidate for the Shawnee District supervisor on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
The canvass will be held at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall at 252 Costello Drive from 4-7 p.m. Any registered voter in Frederick County may vote for the chairman, but only voters registered in the Shawnee District may vote for the Shawnee supervisor nominee. Those who wish to vote at the canvass must sign a pledge to support the Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 general election. Voters must bring a valid, government-issued ID.
The filing deadline for applicants seeking either position is 5 p.m. Feb. 20. Applicants must pay a filing fee of $100 and submit a completed candidate filing form to committee member Larry Ambrogi, 101 Armstrong Circle, Winchester.
Applicants will be able to address the committee at its Feb. 25 meeting. The committee has about 50 members, according to Tim Stowe, the group’s current chairman. He is not seeking re-election.
The committee elects a chairman every two years. It is an unpaid position.
“I’ve done it for two years and it’s just time for someone else to come along who has some experience in government and be able to lead the party,” Stowe said. “We’ve got a busy year coming up with the presidential election. It’s very important, but it takes time.”
The committee vets and promotes Republican candidates who are running in local races. It also manages local campaign efforts for state and national candidates.
The Shawnee District seat vacancy arose in November when former Shawnee District Supervisor Shannon Trout, an independent, moved to California. She was elected to her first four-year term on Nov. 7, 2017. In December, the Board of Supervisors appointed Republican Gene Fisher as the interim Shawnee supervisor to fill Trout’s unexpired term until a special election is held on Nov. 3. Fisher has said he will not run. The winner of the election will serve the remainder of Trout’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. Supervisors are paid $9,000 yearly.
For more information about the canvass, contact Ambrogi at 540-667-0947 or visit frederickvagop.org.
Candidates not seeking the Frederick County Republican Committee’s nomination have until Aug. 14 to file paperwork for the special election for the Shawnee District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.