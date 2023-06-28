The Frederick County GOP appears poised to draft a resolution about open primaries after some members noted on Tuesday that local Democrats were out voting in a June 20 state Senate primary to select the Republican nominee.
Several members of the Frederick County Republican Committee (FCRC) said Democrats voted in last Tuesday's Republican primary held to select the GOP candidate for Virginia Senate District 1. Virginia voters don't register by party, and anyone can cast a ballot in an open Democratic or Republican primary in the state.
"It's obvious we are concerned about open primaries," one member said. "So we should prioritize, and I would also put election integrity up as one of the top things."
FCRC Chairman Ben Weber responded, "I think that's a great idea. In fact, would this committee be interested if we write up a resolution to that effect, saying that 'this is what we want to work towards' and then we can review it and send it to elected officials and candidates?' Several members indicated they would like to see that."
It's unclear what the resolution would say, but it would likely encourage state or elected officials to make changes to existing election laws.
Del. Dave LaRock, who lost the Senate District 1 Republican primary to Shenandoah County farmer Timmy French, spoke at the meeting and wrote in a June 20 Facebook post that he witnessed "the Democrats working to undermine our Republican Primary."
LaRock received 25.76% of ballots cast in the eight-way race to French's 33.09%, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. Results are slated to be certified in early July.
Discontent simmered at Tuesday's meeting among some members regarding the recent open primary.
"How do we stop Democrats from voting in our Republican elections?" asked one woman at the meeting. "It was frustrating to watch this at the polls on Tuesday."
Virginia's new Senate District 1 — the result of a court-ordered redistricting process — includes the city of Winchester and Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke and Warren counties.
Weber noted that the Loudoun County Republican Committee urged its membership to vote in a recent Democratic primary.
