STEPHENSON — Frederick County resident Lance Allen is running to represent Virginia's 1st Senate District as a Republican.
The new district, approved earlier this year by the state Supreme Court, encompasses Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren, and Clarke counties as well as the city of Winchester.
“Virginia voters sent a clear message to Richmond last November that they expect their elected representatives to fight for them,” Allen said in a news release. “By soundly rejecting the failed Democrat policies of the past, Virginians demanded a new direction. As Senator, I will stand with parents, support our brave police officers, fight for lower taxes, and defend the right to life for the unborn. Together, we can and will build a better future for our Commonwealth by retaking the Senate and stopping Democrats from blocking Governor Youngkin’s family first agenda.”
Allen is an Air Force veteran and chairman of the Virginia Project, which aims to build a 21st century Virginia GOP infrastructure "to compete effectively and roll back" Democratic Party influence.
He describes himself as a conservative Republican who wants end Virginia's personal property tax.
According to his campaign announcement, he is "staunchly pro-life, supports school choice, and wants to increase access to trade skills development in our education system.” He would also fully fund law enforcement and fashion a parole board "that puts victims and communities ahead of criminals.”
Allen is a husband and father of three.
He did not return The Star’s request for further comment.
The election is in November 2023.
