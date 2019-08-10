gainesboro — A drastic decline in the number of bobwhite quail in the past 50 years has spurred several Frederick County residents and Virginia wildlife officials to work together to restore the bird’s habitat.
About 15 landowners and conservation enthusiasts gathered Friday to discuss ways to help increase the bobwhite quail population. The event, held at Landfall Lodge on Chestnut Grove Road, was hosted by Landfall Lodge owner Lowell Henderson, who wants to see bobwhite quail return in large numbers to Frederick County.
Friday’s discussion was led by Justin Folks — a Virginia habitat specialist with the Virginia Quail and Early-Successional Species Recovery Initiative. The initiative, formed in 2007 as the “Quail Recovery Initiative,” is spearheaded by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Wildlife resources.
In the first half of the 20th century, the distinctive call of a bobwhite quail was ubiquitous. County resident John Gavitt, who attended the meeting, recalls hunting bobwhites constantly as a child, but has now discovered many people today have never even heard of the species. He said it’s a “horrible loss for the ecosystem and people’s enjoyment.”
“I love the birds,” Gavitt said. “I love to see them whistle. One of the telling points for me was at a meeting a week-and-a-half ago ... people did not know what a bobwhite quail was. This is how things have changed.”
The bobwhite population has declined 70 percent since the mid 1960s, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Folks said the decline is primarily due to the loss of suitable habitat. Bobwhites need grasslands, shrub thickets and open woodland areas. Folks said habitats that benefit quail can also attract songbirds, bumblebees and butterflies.
Farmland used to be ideal for bobwhites. But after World War II, Folks said efforts to clean up farms destroyed the brushy habitats quail prefer. Non-native grasslands replaced native ones and herbicides killed a lot of plants beneficial to quail.
To address this problem, the Virginia Quail and Early-Successional Species Recovery initiative is trying to help interested landowners create bobwhite habitat on their property.
Folks said landowners need a minimum of 50 acres to support year-round a covey, a small flock of about 12 to 15 birds. To support a sustainable population of quail, he said there needs to be about 1,000 acres or more of suitable habitat. Since most people don’t own that much acreage, Folks said the more common solution is for several adjoining properties to team up to make their property quail-friendly.
“It really is a community effort,” Folks said. “The places in the state of Virginia and elsewhere in the U.S. where they’ve seen the most success is when a group of landowners are joined together.”
Folks said one Warren County landowner he talked to referred to the bobwhite as “the potato chip of the natural world” because “pretty much everything wants to eat them.” Because of this, they need areas where they can find escape cover. They also need an environment with plenty of bugs and vegetation to eat and grasses to nest in.
“It’s in their DNA to disperse,” Folks said. “Quail are a boom-and-bust species. They can reproduce like crazy — they can have upwards of 15 to 18 eggs in a clutch at a time and have a lot of babies — but a lot of them die. So they need a lot of habitat. Coveys need to be able to find one another and mix and match individuals to be able to have enough birds in an area to produce enough eggs, to produce enough young to then reach adulthood because a lot do die.”
Folks said some of the biggest quail enthusiasts have been those who grew up hunting them. He’s also been encouraged that the few reports he’s heard of of people spotting bobwhites have mostly been in the northern part of Frederick County. People interested in the cause may be eligible for financial assistance from the state.
Lowell said he’d love to see bobwhite quail come back, and that it could be possible if several neighboring properties on Chestnut Grove Road pooled their resources.
“I want kids to know what it’s like to shoot a bobwhite,” Gavitt said.
Anyone interested in having their properties as a habitat for bobwhite quail can contact Folks at 540-569-4652 or email Justin.Folks@usda.gov.
(3) comments
"I want kids to know what it's like to shoot a Bob white." Why is that? I do understand it is considered a delicacy, but really......
When my husband and I first bought our Clarke farm years ago, we had many bob white quail on it. One of the main reasons they have declined, in my view, is not only a loss of habitat, but the federal protection of predator species, such as red-tail hawks – of which I currently have two families living in my trees. Chicken hawks are also prevalent. The protected predator species have proliferated, to the detriment of the quail – and other small animals such as chipmunks.
Yeh, far better for the kids to shoot them than let nature take its course
